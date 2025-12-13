TCRUIZE drops Genesis EP, opens new chapter in Afrobeat journey

Rising Afrobeat act, TCRUIZE has released his new EP, Genesis, a project that introduces listeners to his expanding musical direction.

The six-track project comes at a time when new-generation artists are experimenting with blends of Afrobeat, amapiano, and contemporary pop textures. Genesis follows this path, offering a mix of rhythmic percussion, mellow vocals and street-leaning influences crafted around themes of love, personal growth and everyday ambition.

While the EP leans into familiar Afrobeat structures, TCRUIZE uses the project to test new ideas, shifting between mid-tempo grooves and more upbeat patterns. The tracks are driven by layered percussion and simple, catchy hooks, with production that places emphasis on melody and mood rather than heavy embellishment.

Speaking on the release, the artist said the project mirrors his personal and creative journey. “Genesis is personal to me. It carries pieces of my journey, my joy, my pain, my experiences. I wanted to make something honest that people could feel and connect with, no matter where they’re from,” he said.

Across the songs, TCRUIZE explores topics common within the Afrobeat soundscape, romantic emotion, youthful ambition and self-discovery, while also attempting to carve out his own space within the increasingly crowded scene. His writing leans on everyday language and relatable imagery, shaped to appeal to both mainstream audiences and younger listeners already familiar with the culture that surrounds the genre.

Early listeners and music curators have pointed to the EP’s cohesive production as one of its strengths, noting its ease of playback and its suitability for radio, nightlife and streaming playlists. Without relying on excessive vocal showmanship or heavy features, Genesis positions itself as a concise introduction to the artist’s catalog for new listeners.

Since its release, the project has begun gaining traction online, with short clips circulating on social media platforms where fans engage emerging talent. The EP’s rollout also aligns with the growing visibility of young acts pushing Afrobeat into new spaces, supported by digital distribution and wider global attention.

For TCRUIZE, Genesis marks the start of a new phase, signalling his intention to expand his audience while refining his sound. As the project continues to spread across streaming platforms, industry watchers say its reception will determine how firmly he can plant himself within the competitive Afrobeat landscape.

He noted that the EP is a statement, celebration, and promise of even greater things to come.