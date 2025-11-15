TFAA in threads of legacy as Ruggedman, Faze Serenade guests with 2000s Classics

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2025 lived up to its theme, “Threads of Legacy,” as music legends and new-generation acts made the event a night of rhythm, nostalgia, and soulful celebration.

Renowned for spotlighting excellence and impact, the annual award ceremony that celebrates young Africans between the ages of 18 and 33 who are making exceptional impact in their various fields, brought together rising stars from across the continent, each weaving their unique story into the rich tapestry of Africa’s progress and promise.

Hosted by the charismatic duo of award-winning Nollywood actor, Mike Afolarin and Kenyan media personality and first-ever East African host, Azeezah Hashim, the night unfolded with energy and refined celebration.

The co-hosts enthralled the audience with their charm and banter, guiding guests through a night that paid homage to the continent’s next generation of change makers. The red carpet was fun-full as former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Sabrina Idukpaye, led an energetic presenting team alongside Desmond Ekunwe and Adaeze Aduaka, welcoming guests and capturing the night’s standout looks.

In a groundbreaking moment, TFAA 2025 red carpet featured its first-ever live podcast recording, hosted by creative entrepreneur and CreativiTea podcast host, Lynda Aguocha. Guests shared their stories and reflections in a relaxed, unscripted setting.

Among the standout highlights of the evening were electrifying performances from iconic Nigerian artistes Ruggedman and Faze, whose timeless hits from the early 2000s transported guests back to the golden era of Nigerian music.

Ruggedman set the stage ablaze with his lyrical prowess and socially conscious anthems that once defined an era, while Faze’s smooth vocals and classic tunes kept the audience singing along word for word — a testament to the enduring power of their artistry. Their performances evoked memories of a time when Nigerian hip-hop and R&B were breaking barriers and shaping contemporary African sound.

Adding to the evening’s splendor were Savy Henry, Naomi Mac, Zadok, Dwin The Stoic, and DOTTi The Deity, who delivered soul-stirring performances that captivated hearts and showcased the depth of Nigeria’s evolving music scene. Each artiste brought a distinct energy — from emotive ballads to powerful renditions — blending legacy with innovation in perfect harmony, setting the perfect tone for an unforgettable night.

Guests were also treated to a spoken word performance by award-winning spoken word poet Victory Ashaka, who recited a moving poem that added emotional depth to the celebration.

Expressing pride in this year’s cohort, Executive Director of The Future Project and Group CEO of RED | For Africa, Ayodeji Razaq in his welcome remarks said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy.

TFAA co-founders, Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams in a nostalgic and heartfelt speech, reflected on the journey that began two decades ago. According to Jideonwo, “20 years ago, we were two teenage dreamers with a vision to tell a different story of our generation. So, we began what became The Future Awards Africa. Not just as a stage to celebrate success, but as a mirror to reflect our excellence to ourselves.

“Because the truth is this: the most powerful story is not the one told to the world, but rather the one we tell ourselves. We must first see ourselves clearly, name our brilliance, and build from that truth.”

Among the big winners of the night was Guinness World Record holder, medical doctor and visual artist, Fola David, who snagged the Prize for Young Person of the Year. Content creator Mariam Apaokagi better known as Taaooma emerged winner of the Prize for Content Creation, while Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade clinched the Prize for Sports in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Nigerian and African football.

Veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, known professionally as Ali Baba received the honorary Prize for Service to Young People for his decades of mentorship and his immense contributions to the creative industry. Fast rising music star, Okeowo Oladotun aka DOTTi The Deity took the Prize for Music.