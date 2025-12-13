This Is Not A Nollywood…a satirical take on Nigerian film industry

Actor, director, and producer Wale Ojo’s latest film, This Is Not A Nollywood, is a satirical comedy that pokes fun at the Nigerian film industry. The movie follows the story of Okechukwu Kenneth Nwadibe, a failed Igbo director who wakes up from a dream determined to make a comeback in the industry. However, he soon discovers that everything has changed, and he’s struggling to keep up.



Written and directed by the thespian, the film as a love letter to Nollywood, celebrates its evolution while also critiquing its quirks. “The definition of Nollywood is highly elastic. You can’t put it in one box,” he said. “I just wanted to capture what I’ve experienced in the last 10 or 15 years and put it into an off-ball comedy.”



Ojo described the project as both humorous and serious in its artistic intent. “We have to take the movie not seriously, yet at the same time take it seriously because, as you know, comedy is a serious business,” he added.



With a star-studded cast, including Bimbo Akintola, Julius Agwu, Hank Anuku, Broda Shaggi, Boma Akpore, and Ghanaian internet personality, Shatta Bandle, the movie, which premiered on Friday, December 5 and released on Saturday, December 6, in cinemas across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

Is designed to “deliver a bucket full of laughter” while redefining Nigerian cinema for global audiences.



The production is top-notch, with a blend of veteran actors and Gen Z stars, creating a unique and refreshing dynamic. The set design is impressive, showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. The acting is superb, with each cast member bringing their A-game.



According to him, casting veteran actor Hanks Anuku became a turning point after an in-person meeting in Abuja dispelled social-media myths about him. “I was so impressed. He was perfect for the film,”Ojo said.



Beyond poking the film industry, Ojo said he was tired of being cast as the “older father figure”, hence, he decided to create more physical, action-driven roles for himself. “Nobody was writing the James Bond-type roles, so I wrote it for myself.”



As one of the pioneers of ‘New Nigeria Cinema’, Ojo explained that the film reflects his ambition for the industry’s global expansion. “We need higher and higher production values so our films can sell internationally. Nigerian film can be a global export like Afrobeats,” he said with great optimism, stressing that Nollywood already has strong appeal across the diaspora. “Our films should invade the Western world — Europe, North America, South Africa, Canada.”