With ARÌRÀWÀ, TAFTA celebrates creative excellence, reignites alumni connections 

Under the warm glow of stage lights and the hum of familiar conversations, the Theatre Arts and Film Arts (TAFTA) marked a new milestone in its creative journey with the unveiling of ARIRAWA— a flagship event designed to celebrate culture, community, and the transformative achievements of its alumni.



Held at Terra Kulture Victoria Island, Lagos in an atmosphere rich with nostalgia and purpose, the gathering was more than an event—it was a homecoming. It brought together creatives from Lagos, Ogun, and Kano in a vibrant gathering filled with storytelling, music, dance, spoken word, and shared inspiration.



Alumni who once rehearsed on the same stages and debated scripts in the same classrooms returned to share stories, laughter and hard-earned lessons with the new generation of creatives. For many, it was a rare chance to pause, reflect and reconnect with the roots that shaped their artistic journeys.



Speaking at the maiden edition, TAFTA founder, Bolanle Austin-Peters, fondly called BAP, noted that what began as an academy-driven training initiative has now evolved into a powerful network, one that reflects the talent, resilience, and ambition of young Nigerians shaping the country’s creative economy.



She said, “ARIRAWA signals a new phase for TAFTA: moving beyond training and expanding its influence into long-term community building. Over the past four years, more than 50,000 beneficiaries have passed through the programme, gaining skills in animation, film, scriptwriting, stage production, entrepreneurial management, and other creative disciplines through TAFTA’s partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. Many have moved from classrooms into studios, agencies, production houses, and independent ventures — creating new opportunities for themselves and others.”



Austin-Peters added: “At the core of the experience was a simple but powerful question: How do you keep a creative network alive beyond the moment of learning? ARIWAWA was conceived to keep TAFTA alumni community connected, encourage collaboration, and sustain momentum long after the training ends.”



Highlight of the event was the introduction of the Young Women Advisory Group (YWAG) — a strategic initiative designed to strengthen alumni engagement and expand opportunities, particularly for young women pursuing careers in the creative sector.



“YWAG will support women in creative roles, spotlighting their leadership and opening structured pathways into dignified work and production environments,” BAP explained.