Wurld, Quing Madi ready to explore new sounds, genres in 2026

While 2025 showcased a shift at the very heart of Nigeria’s sound and Nigeria’s breakout voices stepping up as sonic pioneers, pushing boundaries and shaping where the nation’s music culture goes next, 2026 which is days away, will usher in dynamism with artistes experimenting new sounds.

In 2025, four major breakout acts, Fido, Kunmie, Faceless, and Fola, carved out serious space at the top of the charts. Fido led the wave of newcomers with his viral anthem Joy is Coming, which landed at #2, Kunmie’s breakout debut Arike followed at #3 while Faceless took the #4 spot with Venus.

Though, Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, professionally known as Qing Madi was the seventh most streamed female artiste in Nigeria in 2025, the unique sound of Sadiq Onifade, known popularly as WurlD got everyone grooving, both the American Love crooner and Spunk singer are ready for something more unique.

Speaking with The Guardian at this year’s YouTube special Celebration of African Music and Culture at MAKō, Ikoyi, Lagos, the duo spoke about their readiness to break more grounds.

The event is a celebration-driven experience, just like the YouTube Grammys party hosted in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Speaking, Qing Madi said: “My plan for 2026 is to collaborate, brands, deals, and other cinematic ways of expression. I will be exploring acting, modelling and others I want to keep as a surprise.

I will be experimenting with new sounds; I have experimented with many genres and I can’t wait to do more. 2026 is the year I will express myself more.”

Speaking on 2025, she said: “2025 was hectic. It’s been a year since I dealt with my label issues, I didn’t put out a song. God is my strength, the reason I keep pushing because without God, I am completely inadequate.

When asked the artiste she hopes to collaborate with, she said: “I have worked with people dreamt to work with; I’ve worked with Flavour, the artiste I want to work with is Tiwa Savage, she’s a queen.”

On his part, Wurld said: “I just released a new project titled Metal Hearts. I am already experimenting with something new and I hope people will check it out and see that it’s one of the most special projects right now.”

Speaking on 2025, he said: “I’d to be really patient. I didn’t release a lot of songs but I did amazing work with Sarz, then released Metal Hearts, did some stuff with Terry Apala. We’re going crazy in 2026.

YouTube Head of Music, SSA, Addy Awofisayo, said: “2025 has been an exciting year for YouTube. We have seen Olamide sell out the Ovo Arena, the world experiencing African creativity. This year, there are lots of traditional media players embracing YouTube because they can connect directly to the audience.

Advising creators ahead of 2026, she said: “Consistency should be what every creator should embrace.