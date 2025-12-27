Yaw Naija, Jimmy Jatt’s Rewind Concert to hold in Abuja, Lagos

Media personality and producer Steve Onu, also known as Yaw Naija, in collaboration with veteran disc jockey, Jimmy Jatt, will host the second edition of the Rewind Flashback Concert on December 28 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, and on December 30, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Themed, ‘The Legends Are Back’, the concert is expected to reunite several artistes whose songs shaped Nigeria’s airwaves in the late 1990s and early 2000s, an era widely regarded as formative in the evolution of the country’s modern pop culture.

Leading the lineup are D’banj, 9ice, and Juju music icon, Shina Peters. Other artistes billed for the event include J.Martins, Styl Plus; African China, Dr Sid, Cynthia Morgan, Bigiano, Black Reverendz, DJ Zeez, Zulezoo, Inferno, Danfo Driver, Kasbeat, Marvellous Benji, Ayangba and Lexy Doo.

Industry watchers say the concert reflects a growing interest in catalogue music and legacy acts, as audiences continue to show strong demand for live performances built around familiar sounds and shared memories.

With DJ Jimmy Jatt on the turntables, the organisers are expected to curate performances that cut across genres such as hip hop, Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall and Juju, highlighting the diversity that shaped Nigerian music in earlier decades.

Event producer, Onu, said the reason for the show is because most times, people plan events and do not consider that demography, so he decided to team up with Jimmy Jatt to attend to these artistes and fun seekers that are left out.

Yaw also thanked the event’s sponsors, Interswitch, Foreshore Waters and FirstBank, for their support ahead of the concert