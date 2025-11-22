Young Jonn Releases Highly Anticipated Album, Blue Disco

FOR fans of Afrobeats hitmaker, John Saviours Udomboso, known professionally as Young Jonn, on Friday, November 21 felt like Christmas arriving early, as he officially released his highly anticipated album, Blue Disco, sending them into celebration mode.



The beat-maker turned superstar, had on Tuesday, November 18, revealed the album tracklist, confirmed its title and release date, giving listeners a clear picture of the musical direction of the project and the collaborations.



The 21 track project marks the next phase of Jonn’s musical evolution, following the success of his earlier work. It is stacked with an elite lineup of features, bringing together some of biggest names in Afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano and global pop including Wizkid, Rema, Asake (X2), Olamide, Shenseea, Franglish, Focalistic and other international acts.



A colourful blend of Afropop, Amapiano, dancehall, soft romance, and understated introspection, the album opens with Padre Nuestro, a solemn, chant-like intro. Young Jonn’s vocals float over soft synths and mellow percussion. It sets a reflective tone—gratitude, humility, and a hint that the journey ahead will be spiritual and playful.



Other songs on the project includes Lalala Ft Rema, Level Up Ft Olamide, Airdrop, Close Friends List, Full Control, 2factor Ft Asake and Focalistic, Go Shawty Ft DJ Tunez, Touch Ft Shenseea, Lapo Baby, Strika, Minivan, What Are We Ft Franglish, Cashflow Ft Wizkid, Troway, Che Che Ft Asake, Safe Space, Away, Obi’s House and Outro: Blue Disco.



Known for hits like Dada, Aquafina and Big Big Things, Jonn, who is also called ‘the wicked producer’, has built a reputation for dropping music with minimal warning. The album opens a new chapter in his artistry as it explores deeper themes, richer soundscapes, and a more refined vocal presence



Unlike his earlier work, Blue Disco carries a mature tone that blends emotional depth with upbeat rhythm, signaling an intentional shift in his creative approach. The hitmaker, whose transition from ace producer to chart-topping artiste has been nothing short of impressive, had prior the album release sent the social media into overdrive after a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories: a short clip of him in the studio, dim lights, scattered notes on the console, and a barely audible melody playing underneath.



With ‘Detty December’ around the corner and concerts piling up, many believe Young Jonn has set the stage for a big moment. Given the energy online, thanks to successful singles like Cash Flow featuring Wizkid and Che Che with Asake, the album is already shaping up to be a December-defining album, and listeners are more than ready to hit play.