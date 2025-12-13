YECOSA celebrates 75th anniversary 

The Yewa (Egbado) College Old Students Association (YECOSA) Ogun State has officially flagged off a 60-day nationwide awareness campaign ahead of their 75th anniversary celebration and launch of its ₦20 billion Endowment Fund, scheduled for February 6 to 15, 2026 in Lagos themed innovative transformation.



Speaking during a press briefing, its National President, Dasaolu Olaniyi Oladimeji said the anniversary is more than a celebration of longevity; but also a celebration of impact, resilience, and shared vision of thousands of alumni who have passed through the walls of Yewa (Egbado) College in the past 75 years.

He added that the school has produced outstanding professionals, educationists, captains of industries and great men and women who have made significant impact in their various fields within and outside Nigeria.



Oladimeji said marking the anniversary is in folds of celebrating 75 years of transforming lives and contributing to human development in Nigeria.

Reuniting and reenergizing global alumni network for a new era of collective growth and launching and driving a ₦20 Billion Endowment Fund dedicated to upgrading the college into a world-class institution that serves both present and future generations.



He urged the general public and well-meaning Nigerians to support the association in generating funds as the Endowment Fund will support some legacy projects in the school. He listed the projects to include the rebuilding of the school hall, building a digital centre at the school, scholarships for indigent students, construction of existing road network to normal standard.

He mentioned other projects to be construction of founder’s tower, rehabilitation of school chapel, construction of chaplain house, rehabilitation of principal house, construction of founder’s garden, acquisition of two more school buses, construction of language laboratory, construction of music and art studio.

The Chairman 75th Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee, Mr. Ashirideen Adelowo Maliki, said the anniversary celebration will be a week-long activity reflecting the past, present, and future of the institution.

He stated the celebration would feature digitalisation and economic upgrade of the school, review of existing infrastructure and development of legacy projects.