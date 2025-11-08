Youths discuss climate action ahead COP30

Young Nigerians are taking the lead in climate advocacy and innovation at the South-West Regional Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) Nigeria 2025. The conference was held to amplify grassroot voices, especially young women on climate and shape sustainable solutions ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

Programme Advisor at ActionAid Nigeria, Blessing Ifemene, explained that the conference aims to unify young voices from grassroots communities across the South-West to contribute effectively to Nigeria’s national youth climate statement.

“Our focus is to anchor young people’s perspectives in both national and international conversations, while empowering them to lead locally through advocacy with governments,” she said.

Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Lagos State Governor, Titilayo Oshodi spoke on integrating climate literacy with economic realities. “Sustainability must reach every sector; transport, health, agriculture, waste management,” Oshodi said. She cited Lagos’ efforts to transition mass transit to cleaner technologies and foster recycling enterprises that create green jobs.

She stressed the need to embed climate action into Nigerian culture and economy by turning awareness into lifestyle and green entrepreneurship.

The Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Adamu Garba traced NCIC’s work since 2018, supporting climate-smart youth entrepreneurs within renewable energy, waste management, smart agriculture, and water innovation. “Seventy per cent of Nigeria’s population is youth, but unemployment is high.

This creates opportunities for youth entrepreneurship to turn climate challenges into business solutions,” he observed.

Garba acknowledged that though climate literacy is still growing, the visible passion and engagement of young Nigerians at the conference signalled increasing traction.