Breaking Barriers: Tinuade Olawumi-Molajo Trailblazing Journey in Finance

Following her recognition by The Guardian, Tinuade Olawumi Molajo, a seasoned expert in financial crime program management and oversight, discusses her remarkable journey, the challenges she has overcome, and her insights on empowering women in leadership. With a career spanning regulatory compliance, governance, and finance, she shares her experiences, lessons learned, and vision for shaping the future of the financial sector.

From navigating complex regulatory landscapes to mentoring the next generation of leaders, her story is a testament to the power of dedication, resilience, and passion. Join us as we delve into her inspiring journey, exploring the intricacies of financial crime management, the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the qualities that define exceptional leadership.

My career began in the legal and compliance field, where I was part of a team responsible for ensuring regulatory adherence and integrity in operations. Over the years, my passion for strengthening governance structures and promoting transparency in the financial sector propelled me toward roles with increasing responsibility. This journey eventually led me to my current position in Financial Crime Program and Oversight, where I manage transformation programs, implement policy standards, and oversee frameworks across EMEA. The skills that have been central to my success include strategic thinking, stakeholder management, analytical rigour, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. My background in law also provided me with the ability to interpret complex regulations and translate them into actionable, business-friendly solutions.

What were some of the most significant challenges you faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant challenges I have faced was driving cultural and operational change across diverse jurisdictions, each with its own regulatory expectations and risk appetites. Implementing unified financial crime control frameworks across multiple regions required perseverance, diplomacy, and strong change management skills.

Another challenge was earning credibility in a field that is still male-dominated at senior levels. I overcame this by consistently demonstrating competence, professionalism, and a results-oriented mindset. I learned that resilience, emotional intelligence, and continuous learning are key to overcoming any barrier.

Who have been your most significant role models or mentors throughout your career, and why?

My role models have been leaders who exemplify integrity, vision, and courage — leaders who champion diversity and inclusion. Mentorship from colleagues and leaders who believed in my potential has also been instrumental. They inspired me to lead with purpose and to uplift others along the way.

How do you believe your work contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth and development, particularly in the financial sector?

Although much of my work has an international focus, its impact resonates strongly with Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. By contributing to the global fight against financial crime, money laundering, and terrorism financing, I help safeguard the integrity of the financial systems that Nigeria is increasingly integrated into. I also mentor young Nigerian professionals, sharing knowledge and promoting a compliance culture that strengthens the nation’s reputation as a trusted player in the global financial community.

What initiatives would you suggest to increase the representation of women in leadership positions in

Nigeria’s financial sector?

To increase the representation of women in leadership positions, I believe organizations must invest in structured mentorship programs, flexible work models, and leadership development tailored for women. It’s also vital to address unconscious bias in hiring and promotion decisions. In addition, women should be encouraged to pursue certifications and specialized training in finance, risk, and compliance — fields where technical expertise translates into leadership credibility.

What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned throughout your career that you believe would be valuable for young professionals?

A few key lessons have defined my journey, Integrity is non-negotiable — your credibility is your greatest asset.

Adaptability and continuous learning are essential in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. Networking and mentorship can open doors that talent alone cannot. And most importantly, leadership is about influence, not position — true leaders empower others to succeed.

How has your experience working in Japan influenced your approach to banking and finance, and what insights can you share with our readers?

Working within global financial institutions such as Japanese banks, European, Australian and American banks has exposed me to diverse cultures, regulatory frameworks, and risk appetites. Japanese corporate culture emphasizes meticulous attention to detail and collective responsibility — lessons I have integrated into my approach to compliance management and stakeholder engagement. It has also deepened my belief that global collaboration is

essential for sustainable progress in the financial sector.

What message would you like to convey to young Nigerian women who aspire to follow in your

footsteps and achieve similar success?

To young Nigerian women, I say: you are capable of achieving excellence on any stage. Never allow self-doubt or societal limitations to define your aspirations. Invest in your education, be intentional about your goals, and seek out mentors who challenge and support you. Your unique perspective is valuable, and your contribution is needed in shaping Nigeria’s future across all sectors — especially finance.

As a trailblazing Nigerian woman in a prestigious role, what advice would you give to young women aspiring to break into similar fields?

Breaking barriers begins with confidence and preparation. Equip yourself with technical competence, maintain professional integrity, and don’t be afraid to take on challenging assignments. As a Nigerian woman, I’ve learned that every challenge is an opportunity to demonstrate capability. Build your network, support other women, and remember that representation matters — your success paves the way for others.