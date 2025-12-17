How purpose-driven innovation, standardised local manufacturing, promoting life-saving medicines, sustain May & Baker’s leadership in Nigeria’s healthcare sector

In an era marked by economic uncertainty and a rapidly evolving business landscape, visionary leaders are redefining industries and reshaping how growth and development are achieved. Among these outstanding figures is Mr. Patrick Ajah, FPSN – a visionary, results-driven and transformative leader with over 20 years of progressive experience across Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Telecoms, and Manufacturing. Based on his proven expertise in business development, P&L management, organizational transformation, and cross-border operations, Pharm. Ajah was appointed as the Managing Director/CEO, May & Baker Nigeria PLC on 1st January, 2021.

As Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical company, May & Baker Nigeria has over eight decades remain a key player in the Nigeria’s Healthcare Industry and generations of Nigerians have come to rely on the company for health support. May & Baker’s reputation for quality is legendary.

This has been crucial in cementing partnerships with her longstanding customers, as well as winning new ones. Every May & Baker’s product picked off from the shelf has a guarantee and stamp of quality that has been the hallmark of the company in Nigeria.

Over the years, May & Baker’s performance has not escaped the watchful eyes of government, Nigeria Stock Exchange and the society, at large. In 1996, barely two years after getting listed, the company’s sterling performance was awarded with the prestigious “Nigeria Stock Exchange Annual President’s Merit Award” in the Healthcare/Chemicals and Paints category.

Again, 1997, May & Baker carted home the coveted prize, this time in the Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals category. The company has since then won the award multiple times.

In 2004, May & Baker won the Gold Award of the Lagos State Ministry of Health in Occupational Health and Safety. Similarly, in 2007, the Federal Ministry of Health gave May & Baker an Award for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Excellence and in 2008, the company achieved the NIS-ISO 9001 2008 Certificate for Quality Management System Standards.

The company capped its records of quality excellence with the achievement of the WHO GMP Certification in 2014. Consequently, the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-NAN) in November 2014 gave May & Baker an Award for attaining the WHO-GMP status.

The company has begun the next stage of international certification by presenting products for pre-qualification by the WHO.

In 2018, the company received the National Productivity Order of Merit Award presented by the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, having held key leadership roles in eight multinational organisations, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, Globacom, Guinness, and Twinings Ovaltine, delivering measurable growth and operational excellence, Pharm. Patrick Ajah has made his mark for building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of empowerment. His leadership philosophy, “Leave No Colleague Behind,” underscores his commitment to mentoring the next generation of leaders.

He is an outstanding communicator and motivational speaker, adept at driving organisations toward their strategic vision while navigating complex business and regulatory landscapes.

He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Marketing from Obafemi Awolowo University, he is also a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN) and a recognized thought leader in healthcare, business innovation, and leadership development.

Based on remarkable accomplishments in his career journey, Mr. Ajah has been recognized and honoured with multiple awards within and outside Nigeria. These include the “Africa Pharma Brands CEO of the Year, 2023”; “BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs, 2025”; “Award of Excellence, 2019” by the University of America College of Integrative & Complementary Medicine; “2021 Merit Award Winner” by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Chapter; Pfizer’s “Leadership & Great Managers Awards, 2009–2011”; amongst others.

Reacting to his recognition by The Guardian as one of the “100 Top Strategic CEOs of Nigeria’s Most Transformative and Iconic Companies In 2025”, Ajah shared insights into his career journey, passion for excellence, May & Baker Nigeria PLC’s governance structures, alignment with ethical standards and regulatory compliance, as well as an overall assessment of the healthcare sector and the business landscape in Nigeria.

While describing how professional training has shaped his worldview and career journey, especially as the Chief Executive Officer of one of Africa’s frontline pharmaceutical companies, Ajah noted that his background in pharmaceutical sciences and management has provided him with a balanced perspective about life and relationships – one that combines critical scientific insight with strategic business analysis and planning.

According to him, “Over the years, my professional training has helped me appreciate the interconnectedness between innovation, operational discipline, and human capital development. At May & Baker Nigeria, this translates into data-driven decision-making, continuous improvement, and fostering a culture where people take ownership of results. It also reinforces my belief that leadership is about service, empowering teams to perform at their best, while keeping our corporate mission and values at the heart of everything we do.

Personally, my greatest passion has always been building institutions that outlive individuals, organisations that add real value to people’s lives, and contributing meaningfully to society. I am deeply passionate about healthcare, innovation, and nation building.

From the onset of my career, I have been driven by the desire to make a lasting impact by improving access to quality medicines and promoting local manufacturing.

That passion continues to inspire my journey and defines my leadership at May & Baker Nigeria PLC. My personal leadership philosophy, which I often express through my email motto, is “Leave No Colleague Behind.” I strongly believe in people’s empowerment, nurturing talent, creating growth opportunities, and ensuring that everyone within the organization succeeds together. This inclusive approach to leadership has been one of the strongest drivers of our collective progress in May & Baker.

As an astute and accomplished business leader of international repute, with a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in operational excellence, I would say that our corporate vision, to be a leading healthcare brand, committed to improving the quality of life for Nigerians and people everywhere, has been the anchor of our success story.

At May & Baker Nigeria, we have consistently translated this vision into actionable strategies that drive growth, foster innovation, and strengthen stakeholder trust.

In recent years, we have made remarkable progress in expanding our manufacturing capacity, diversifying our product portfolio, and ensuring consistent product quality that meets global standards. We have also deepened our corporate governance culture and broadened partnerships with both local and international health institutions through our corporate planning and development functions.

These deliberate and strategic actions have not only reinforced our leadership in the Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry but have also positioned May & Baker as a trusted brand for health and wellness across Africa.

Sustaining this feat requires continuous investment in research, technology, people, and purpose-driven innovation, all of which remain at the heart of our strategy under my leadership.”

Giving his assessment of the Nigeria’s Healthcare Sector and the country’s overall business landscape, the award-winning seasoned pharmacist submitted that the Nigeria’s healthcare sector is rich in potential but still evolving. In his words, “The last few years have underscored both the challenges and the opportunities within the system.

On the one hand, we continue to grapple with infrastructure deficits, dependence on imported medicines, and regulatory bottlenecks; while on the other, there is a renewed national consciousness around self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical production and healthcare delivery especially with the recent exit of most multinational pharmaceutical companies.

The post-pandemic era has particularly highlighted the importance of strengthening local manufacturing and building medicine security. I believe that a consistent commitment of the government to support local manufacturing, coupled with increasing private sector participation, can create the right environment for a sustainable healthcare system.

From a broader business perspective, while the economic landscape remains challenging, with inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, and high operating costs, the opportunities for growth are still immense.

Nigeria’s population, youthful workforce, and expanding middle class present a strong foundation for business expansion.

At May & Baker, we see these challenges as catalysts for innovation. We are committed to deepening our local manufacturing base, expanding partnerships, and driving operational efficiency to ensure that we remain competitive and continue to contribute meaningfully to national development.”

While providing insights into his company’s ethical business practices, Ajah stressed that Integrity is one of the core values and the bedrock of May & Baker Nigeria’s operations. He spoke further, “For over eight decades, our reputation has been built on doing business the right way, upholding transparency, fairness, and accountability in all our dealings.

These principles are not negotiable; they define how we interact with our customers, regulators, partners, and shareholders. We have embedded strong governance structures that ensure every decision we take aligns with ethical standards and regulatory compliance. This culture of integrity flows from the top and is reinforced at every level of the organization through continuous training, open communication, and a zero-tolerance policy for unethical conduct.

In our current engagements, whether in product development, strategic partnerships, or community health initiatives, we insist on ethical practices and adherence to global best standards. This has earned us the trust and confidence of regulators, investors, and healthcare professionals alike.

At May & Baker Nigeria, we believe integrity is not only a moral compass but also a strategic advantage. It is the reason our stakeholders continue to see us as a reliable partner and why our brand remains synonymous with quality, trust, and long-term value.”

Recalling what he considers the toughest decision he ever made in his career, and the lessons learnt, the May & Baker Nigeria’s boss disclosed that, “I have made many tough decisions in my career that it is difficult to speak about a particular one. Some of the critical ones I can think of include letting go of some of my staff for some mistakes that violated the compliance standards of the company, especially in my days at Pfizer.

I have sometimes been penalized because I refused to do some things that were against my conscience and belief, to favour someone’s aspiration in the company. I have also severally chosen to take huge pay cuts to join organizations that I believe provided better career progressions rather than just money; including of course my current position.”

