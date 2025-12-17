NGOZI EKEOMA: Astute Professional of Excellence, Transformational Leader With Strategic Foresight, Creating Impact Across Industries and Humanity, Through Nepal Group

She is a full-fledged and thoroughbred professional of international repute – a combination of beauty, brain and brawn. A multiple award-winning entrepreneur, an astute wealth creator and exemplary employer of labour, whose business interests span different fields in Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Power, Money Market, Shipping and Logistics. Barrister (Mrs.) Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director, Nepal Group of Companies, is a lawyer by profession, but has received several trainings in management, alternative dispute resolution, leadership and strategy both at the local and international levels.

Apart from holding a Bachelor of Law degree (LLB) and a Diploma in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Lagos, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma is also an alumna of the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston, USA. She sits on the Boards of many companies and businesses, including being the Managing Director/CEO, Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, which is now Nepal Energies, Quest Shipping Limited, Sorties Logistics, Emline Nigeria Limited, Genesis Electricity Limited, South Globe Limited, Nepal Upstream, amongst others.

A philanthropist per excellence, she founded and drives the Pa. Anyaso Skill Acquisition Centre – a foundation that trains youths and women in vocational skills and crafts. Likewise, under the Nepal Scholarship Schemes, she has awarded several scholarships to the indigents.

In 2020, Barr. Ngozi Ekeoma pioneered and championed the construction of a world-class Isolation Centre/Molecular Laboratory in Abia State, as part of her contribution towards combating the rampaging COVID-19 and also for infectious disease control within Nigeria. Apart from championing the construction of the Ultra-modern Molecular Isolation Center, she was quite visible in the war against the pandemic during the 2020/2021 Lockdown by providing food and other palliatives to the most vulnerable households and churches. Under her watch, Nepal Group has offered over 2000 employments to Nigerian citizens, even as the unemployment rates in the country geometrically grows.

Apart from offering huge employment opportunities to the Nigerian youths, especially in Delta State, Mrs. Ekeoma has through her company, Nepal Oil built an ultra-modern block of classrooms at the proposed Police College/Training Centre in Oghara, Delta State. Similarly, she founded Ngozi Ekeoma Foundation (NEF) for the empowerment of women and youths. Thus, through the Ngozi Ekeoma Foundation and Pa Anyaso Skill Aquisition Centre, she has empowered nearly 2000 women and youths, overtime.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Nigerian Bar Association, Patron of the Boy’s Brigade of Nigeria, “Mother” of the Christian Girls in Training (CGIT), and a strong member of the Women’s Guild of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria. Based on her track record in philanthropy, Barr. (Mrs.) Ekeoma was recently appointed as a Member, Abia State Security Trust Fund and also a member of the Governing Council of Aviation College. She a Ruling Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria and has won the Oil Gas Woman of the Year Award, the Award for Entrepreneurial and Career Development, in recognition of her enviable acumen in management, leadership and philanthropy. She is married with four children and three grandchildren.

In this brief interview in response to her Recognition by The Guardian as one of the “100 Top Strategic CEOs of Nigeria’s Most Transformative and Iconic Companies In 2025”, Barr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Ekeoma speaks about her professional training, career journey, the nexus between Nepal Group’s corporate vision and its success story, the company’s integrity-driven operation and ethical business practices, Nigeria’s business landscape, her career experience, amongst sundry issues. Excerpts …

Can you describe how professional training has shaped your worldview and journey in life, as well as, the impact on your day-to-day activities, especially as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Energies?

Professional training has been one of the most defining forces in my life and career. It has not only sharpened my technical competence and strategic thinking, but has also shaped the values and principles that guide my leadership journey. Over the years, it has taught me that leadership is not merely about managing processes; it is about inspiring people, embracing change, and creating impact that outlives one’s tenure.

Through continuous learning, I have discovered that knowledge is a lifelong pursuit. Every training exposure whether within Nigeria or abroad, has broadened my understanding of the global energy space, deepened my appreciation for innovation, and reinforced my belief that ethical, sustainable leadership remains one of the most valuable legacy one can build.

My time at the prestigious Harvard Business School stands out as a particularly transformative chapter. The Owner/President Management (OPM) programme challenged me to rethink leadership from a global lens. Coming from the Oil and Gas Sector, where resilience, strategic foresight, and sound judgment are indispensable, the experience helped me view challenges not as barriers, but as opportunities for growth. The programme’s blend of academic rigor, real world application, and interaction with brilliant minds from across industries reshaped how I approach decision-making and long-term business sustainability. What made it even more enriching was the human connection; engaging with accomplished entrepreneurs and thought leaders whose shared experiences continue to inspire collaboration and innovation. It reminded me that leadership thrives not in isolation, but in community, in learning from others, and in sharing one’s journey to uplift others. At Nepal Energies, these lessons find daily expression. They influence how I build teams, nurture talent, and promote a culture rooted in integrity, performance, and empathy. I have learned that the most valuable investment any leader can make is in people; helping them discover their potential and empowering them to thrive.

Ultimately, professional training has been more than a career tool for me. It has been a compass, guiding my evolution as a leader and as a person. It continually reminds me that true leadership lies in humility, the courage to evolve, and the commitment to turn knowledge into action that drives progress for the organization, the industry, and the nation we serve.

What is your view about the strategic and transformative leadership both within the private and public sectors in Nigeria?

Personally, I have always believed that leadership is about stewardship; building something that endures. Our journey so far is a testament to the power of vision, integrity, and resilience. But more importantly, it is a story of people, of a team that continues to turn challenges into opportunities and of a company that remains steadfast in its mission to power progress responsibly, for today and for generations to come. For me, integrity is what sustains leadership. As a leader, I see it as my duty to set the tone; to create an environment where doing the right thing is always the standard, not the exception.

At Nepal Energies, we have built a reputation for keeping our word, delivering on commitments, and prioritizing long-term value over short-term gain. Our vision has never been just to build a successful company, but to build one that others can look to as a model of excellence and ethical leadership in Nigeria’s energy space. That is why we continue to invest in governance structures, staff training, and sustainability initiatives that reinforce transparency and trust. In the end, I believe that integrity is not just what drives our operations; it is what defines our identity. It is the reason Nepal Energies continues to earn the respect of our stakeholders and the loyalty of our clients. And as we look to the future, these same principles will remain at the heart of everything we do, guiding our journey toward even greater impact and sustainability.

Looking ahead, I believe Nigeria stands at a pivotal point in its energy journey. The world is transitioning toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, and our role must be to harness our strengths, our people, our resources, and our entrepreneurial spirit to redefine what energy means for our future. For me, the story of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector is ultimately a story of hope and reinvention. It is about turning our immense potential into lasting prosperity. And as business leaders, our responsibility is to ensure that this transformation benefits not just our organizations, but the nation and the generations that will inherit it.

As an astute entrepreneur, accomplished business leader of international repute, with a wealth of experience spanning twenty years of operational excellence, how can you describe the nexus between Nepal Energies’ corporate vision and its success story, cutting edge advantage, phenomenal growth, under your watch and how the company has been able to earn the trust of both clients/customers/shareholders, as well as measures being put in place to sustain this feat?

At Nepal Energies, our success story has always been anchored on a clear and consistent vision; to be a leading indigenous energy company delivering exceptional value through innovation, integrity, and operational excellence. From inception, we set out to build a brand that goes beyond business; one that inspires trust, uplifts communities, and contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy transformation.

Over the years, this vision has served as our compass. Every strategic decision, every investment, and every partnership has been guided by our commitment to excellence and sustainability. What began as a modest enterprise two decades ago has evolved into a dynamic, multi-faceted energy company; one that thrives on resilience, innovation, and a deep understanding of the market we serve.

The growth of Nepal Energies did not happen by chance; it is the result of deliberate strategy, a passionate team, and an unwavering belief in doing business the right way. We have built a culture where people take ownership, where quality is non-negotiable, and where every client and stakeholder feels valued. This has been instrumental in earning the trust of our customers, investors, and partners because trust, once established, becomes the strongest currency in business.

Our cutting-edge advantage lies in our agility and ability to anticipate change. We have consistently invested in technology, people, and systems that enhance efficiency and transparency. But beyond infrastructure and processes, what truly sets us apart is our human capital; a team that embodies the company’s vision and delivers excellence with purpose.

To sustain our achievements, we are focused on the future, deepening our investment in cleaner energy solutions, strengthening corporate governance, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We recognize that the energy industry is evolving rapidly, and we are positioning Nepal Energies to remain ahead of the curve through innovation, diversification, and strategic partnership.

As a key player in the nation’s economy, what is your overall assessment of the Oil & Gas Sector and the business landscape in Nigeria?

The Oil and Gas Sector remains the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy – a sector that has powered national development, attracted global investment, and provided livelihoods for millions. Having been actively involved in this industry for almost two decades, I have witnessed its evolution through different cycles; from periods of prosperity and expansion to times of policy reform and economic recalibration. Each season has tested our resilience as business leaders and reinforced the importance of innovation, adaptability, and integrity in navigating change. There is no doubt that the industry continues to face significant challenges; from fluctuating crude oil prices and FX scarcity to infrastructure deficits and the global push toward cleaner energy. Yet, within these challenges lie vast opportunities. I have seen firsthand how indigenous companies are stepping up to driving innovation, creating jobs, and proving that Nigerians have the capacity and competence to compete on the global stage. This growing local participation is, to me, one of the most encouraging developments in recent years.

At Nepal Energies, our journey mirrors this evolution. We have had to remain agile continuously rethinking our strategies, investing in technology, and upskilling our people to remain competitive and sustainable. We have built trust by maintaining transparency, prioritizing service excellence, and keeping our word, even in uncertain times. These are values that, I believe, define the next phase of leadership in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

More broadly, the Nigerian business environment is gradually shifting toward greater accountability and innovation. The private sector continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, while government reforms like the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signals an intent to create a more stable and investor-friendly environment. However, translating policy into tangible progress will require consistent implementation, stakeholder collaboration, and a genuine commitment to building capacity at all levels.

Can you give an insight into how integrity and ethical business practices have driven Nepal Energies’ core operations management, especially as it bothers on the company’s current engagements and projects?

Integrity has always been the bedrock of everything we do at Nepal Energies. From inception, I have been guided by a simple but powerful belief “that success built without integrity is never sustainable”. Over the past two decades, this principle has not only shaped our culture but has become the defining force behind our growth, reputation, and long-term partnerships. In an industry as sensitive and highly regulated as oil and gas, ethical business practices are not optional; they are the foundation upon which trust is built. Every transaction, every project, and every relationship we nurture at Nepal Energies is anchored on transparency, accountability, and respect for all stakeholders. We understand that our credibility as a company is our most valuable currency. This approach has influenced the way we operate daily; from procurement and project management to stakeholder engagement and corporate governance. We ensure that all our processes meet both local and international compliance standards, and we hold ourselves accountable to the highest levels of professionalism. This is one of the key reasons why our clients, regulators, and partners continue to trust us, year after year.

Our current engagements particularly in product distribution, logistics, and expanding our cleaner energy portfolio are all being executed wwith these values at the core. We are deliberate about ensuring that every member of our team understands that integrity is not a slogan; it is a way of life. It guides how we serve our customers, how we manage resources, and how we contribute to national development.

What would you consider as the toughest decision that you ever made and the lesson(s) learnt?

Leadership often reveals its true weight in moments of uncertainty, when every decision carries consequences that go beyond numbers and profit. For me, one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make came during a period of significant turbulence in the Oil and Gas Industry. Global oil prices had collapsed, operations across the value chain were affected, and we were confronted with the stark reality of either taking painful cost-cutting measures or finding creative ways to keep the business stable without compromising the people and values that define us. It was one of the most difficult seasons of my career. On one hand, there was the financial pressure to make immediate, drastic cuts; on the other, there was my deep sense of responsibility to the men and women who had built Nepal Energies with dedication and trust over the years.

After much reflection and consultation, I made the conscious choice to take the longer, harder route; to restructure rather than retrench, to innovate rather than downsize, and to double down on efficiency, teamwork, and strategic thinking. It was not an easy path. There were moments of doubt and sleepless nights, but that experience reaffirmed my belief that leadership is ultimately about people; about having the courage to protect not only the bottom line but also the human spirit that drives an organization forward. That season became one of the most transformative chapters in our company’s journey. It taught me that resilience is not just about surviving adversity, but about emerging stronger and wiser because of it. It also deepened my conviction that integrity and empathy must remain at the center of every decision, no matter the pressure or circumstances.

Looking back today, I can say that the experience reshaped my understanding of leadership. It taught me patience, humility, and the importance of faith ; faith in your team, in your vision, and in the principle that if you stay true to your values, you will always find a way forward. The greatest lesson I took from that chapter is that leadership is not about always having the perfect answers; it is about having the courage to make the right choices, even when they are not the easiest. And sometimes, those difficult decisions become the very foundation upon which greater success and purpose are built.