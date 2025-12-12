Tony Frank celebrates Timaya’s 20 years on stage with emotional tribute

Nigerian artist, Franklin Anthony Ugochukwu, popularly known as Tony Frank, has penned a heartfelt tribute to dancehall icon Timaya, as the award-winning musician celebrates 20 years on stage.

In his message, Tony Frank hailed Timaya—fondly called Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa and Papi Chulo—for his resilience, influence, and unmatched legacy in the Nigerian music industry.

“Dear Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Papi Chulo. Today isn’t just another day, it marks 20 years of a journey you started with raw hunger, Your unmatched spirit, and a sound that reshaped Nigerian music.”

Reflecting on his earliest memories of the dancehall star, Tony Frank recalled watching Timaya on television during his breakout era.

“I vividly recall watching you in Rstv, while you perform on the stage of Street to Star, with your white singlet, black trouser and wrapper you styled round your waist.”

He described finally meeting Timaya as a deeply emotional milestone, noting that the singer’s story has served as a blueprint for perseverance.

“I’m deeply grateful for the chance to finally meet you in person. You have been my role model for years. Your story from your humble beginnings, to your resilience, to the empire you’ve built, has taught me that greatness is not a straight path, but a fight, a belief, and a calling.”

According to him, Timaya’s music has been a source of strength through difficult times.

“Whenever life got tough, your music (BORN TO WIN) remind me that strength comes from standing firm, from trusting your grind, and from staying true to who you are.”

Tony Frank also praised the dancehall king for revolutionising Nigerian music and opening new creative pathways for younger artists.

“Your impact on the Nigerian music industry is undeniable. You didn’t just create hits you created a lane. You gave us a new sound, a new energy, and a new identity. You’ve inspired an entire generation of artists and fans, and your longevity is proof that authenticity never goes out of style.”

As Timaya marks his 20-year milestone with a celebration in Abuja, Tony Frank expressed gratitude for the inspiration the singer has offered to millions.

“As you celebrate 20 years on stage, in Abuja. I want to say thank you for the music, for the courage, for the messages, and for the journey you’ve allowed us to witness.”

He added that meeting Timaya reaffirmed his belief in the humanity and brilliance of true icons.

“Knowing you in person is more than a dream come true; it’s a reminder that the people who inspire us most are human, real, and truly extraordinary.”

Tony Frank concluded with a message of admiration and hope for the future.

“Congratulations on this milestone, Legend. You deserve every celebration and every flower. May the next years bring you even louder victories. With deep respect, from your Boy, Tony Frank.”

Timaya, whose career began in 2005 with the release of Dem Mama, has remained one of Africa’s most influential voices in dancehall and Afro-fusion music.