A new era of skin science: Sesderma brings high-performance, science-led skincare to Nigeria

Sesderma, the globally respected dermatological skincare brand, has officially launched in Nigeria, expanding its presence to yet another key market and making its science-led skincare solutions accessible to Nigerian consumers for the first time.

With a strong foundation in research and a reputation for innovation particularly its pioneering use of nanotechnology. Sesderma is known for creating products that deliver results without compromising skin health. The brand’s approach blends advanced dermatological science with real-world skincare needs, offering solutions that are both effective and gentle.

Designed with diverse skin types in mind, it’s formulations are especially well suited to melanin-rich skin and Nigeria’s hot, humid climate. From concerns like hyperpigmentation and dehydration to sensitivity and excess oil, the brand focuses on treating common skin challenges with carefully developed, dermatologist-tested solutions that work with the skin, not against it.

Nigerian consumers can now experience Sesderma through select retail and professional outlets nationwide:

Lagos:

Hilary Says • Nectar Beauty Hub • Beauty Hut • Youtopia Beauty • Belfiore Medical • Hello Perfect

Abuja:

Tulip Body Care • Cho & Zen Beauty

Port Harcourt:

Kaygee Aesthetics

Sesderma’s arrival in Nigeria reflects a growing demand for skincare that is rooted in science, adapted to climate, and responsive to the needs of melanin-rich skin. With this launch, the brand reinforces its commitment to making high-performance, dermatologist-backed skincare more accessible empowering consumers to care for their skin with confidence.