AFCON: heritage, legends and intrigues of the upcoming tournament

Africa’s biggest football event is approaching – the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on December 21! The tournament has long gone beyond being a sporting event, becoming a cultural and historical phenomenon in Africa that reflects the diversity and spirit of the continent.

AFCON has a rich heritage and consistently high intrigue. The pressure from the stands, the cheering of the fans and the passion with which the players perform on the pitch make the matches special. In this article, bookmaker AfroPari looks back at important moments in history and shares its expectations from the tournament.

First steps and expansion

The history of the Africa Cup of Nations began in 1957, when only three national teams took part in the tournament: Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. The Pharaohs became champions, and 2 years later, they faced the same teams and defended their title.

The first editions were symbolic, but they laid the foundation for the tournaments that shaped African football culture and now unite millions of fans around the world.

With the development of football infrastructure and the growth in the number of national associations, the tournament rapidly became more competitive. The number of participants gradually increased: from 4-6 teams in the 1960s and 1970s to 16 teams in 1996 and 24 in the current format. This evolution of the tournament reflects the development of African football.

Victories that went down in history

Many iconic AFCON matches became symbols of an era and a source of pride.

Algeria, 1990

Algeria hosted the tournament and played with tremendous support from its fans. After their success in the final, there were long celebrations, and for several weeks, football became one of the country’s religions.

Côte d’Ivoire, 1992

The match between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana is still remembered as one of the most tense and dramatic AFCON finals. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in regular time and went to a penalty shootout, which lasted 22 kicks. The Côte d’Ivoire players’ composure proved stronger, and the team won its first continental title.

The Golden Age of Egypt, 2006-2010

The Pharaohs won three tournaments in a row and set a record that no one has yet been able to repeat. The Egypt national team didn’t have stars of the calibre of Mohamed Salah at that time, but they succeeded thanks to organization and unity. To date, Egypt have won 7 AFCON titles, the best record in the history of the tournament.

Zambia, 2012

Zambia weren’t among the favorites, but confidently reached the final, where they defeated Côte d’Ivoire on penalties to become African champions for the first time. The victory in Gabon was symbolic – in 1993, the country had lost its national team in a plane crash off the coast of Gabon.

AFCON 2025 intrigues

Who are the favorites, and who could surprise us?

AfroPari experts consider the Morocco national team to be the main favorites of the tournament. The Atlas Lions’ successful performance at the 2022 World Cup and home advantage speak in their favor.

Egypt, who have been dreaming of regaining the crown for 15 years, are also highly rated. Algeria and Senegal won AFCON in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Both teams still remember the taste of great victories and have come to the tournament for the trophy.

Côte d’Ivoire aren’t among the main contenders for the title, but the defending champions shouldn’t be written off. In addition, Nigeria, Tunisia and Mali have enough strong players to compete with the favorites.

In 2012, Zambia showed that you can succeed with proper organization and belief in your abilities. Unpredictability is a distinctive feature of Africa’s premier football competition. Gabon, Burkina Faso and DR Congo are considered the dark horses of the tournament. These teams can put up a serious fight and reach the decisive stages.

We should also not forget about the Comoros, who unexpectedly won their qualification group. Of course, no one expects Les Cœlacanthes to win the tournament, but they can fight for a spot in the knockout stage.

Talent showcase: who to follow?

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is going through difficult times at Liverpool and wants to prove his high level by winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) is performing excellently for Manchester United and will try to bring glory to his country. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) is enjoying a second wind, which is a strong argument in favor of the Panthers. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) was the discovery of the 2022 World Cup and will try to have another great tournament at the top level. Nigeria have Victor Osimhen and other star players, which guarantees exciting football and big ambitions.

Betting enthusiasts should carefully read pre-match analytics and study the teams’ personnel situation, as the absence of key players could cause the favorites to lose points. For example, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may miss the round 1 match due to injury. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is also not fully fit to play, which adds intrigue to the AFCON games.

Special attention will be paid to young players who have already had their chance in the world’s top leagues and could become stars of the highest calibre in the future: Noah Sadiki (DR Congo), Benjamin Fredrick (Nigeria), Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Lamine Camara and Ibrahim Mbaye (both Senegal), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon) and Yan Diomande (Côte d’Ivoire).

Scouts from top clubs will be keeping a close eye on the tournament matches, as the Africa Cup of Nations will once again serve as a platform for discovering new football talent. For some, this competition is their first major test at the international level, and impressive performances could pave the way to the world’s most prestigious leagues.

