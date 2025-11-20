All the Reasons You Can’t Afford to Miss the Infinix Black Friday Fiesta

The Infinix Black Friday Fiesta is getting hotter, with Nigerians enjoying all the goodness of discounts, giveaways and instant gifts. Infinix is showing up with energy, rewards, and experiences that make this month feel more like a celebration than a shopping routine. If you have been wondering what’s in it for you here’s all the reasons you don’t want to sit out on this Black Friday Fiesta movement.

1. Big Savings on Smartphones and Accessories

Infinix is offering impressive discounts this season, with up to 20% off select smartphones and accessories throughout November. Devices such as the Hot 60i, Smart 10, and Smart 10 Plus are part of the discounted line-up. Accessories like the XW4E, XE32, and XP20 are also included in the discounts, creating a perfect opportunity to get everything you need at once all at lower prices. Whether you are shopping online or in-store, these are deals you simply don’t see every day.

2. Scan, Spin, and Win Rewards Instantly

Beyond savings, you also get to have fun while shopping for a new device. Throughout the month of November, Infinix has placed QR codes on billboards, social media, and even their branded buses. Scanning one of these codes leads you to the Spin & Win page, where you can instantly win exciting prizes such as electric scooters, AI rings, and cash coupons worth as much as ₦30,000. The magic here is that anyone can participate, without having to make a purchase first.



3. The Infinix Bus Fiesta Bringing the Celebration to Your City

One of the standout elements of the Infinix Black Friday Fiesta is the Infinix Bus activation, which has turned Fridays into a lively street event across multiple Nigerian cities. The bus travels through Abuja, Ibadan, and Lagos, bringing along your favorite celebrities and influencers, music, dancers, games, and giveaways directly to people on the streets. Simply spotting the bus could earn you a brand-new smartphone. All you need to do is take a picture, post it online with the hashtag #InfinixWeeklyBusHunt. Remember to tag and follow Infinix for a chance to win.

On Friday, November 21, 2025, the Bus will be travelling through the city of Ibadan. If you stay around Ibadan, this is your chance to enjoy all the amazing deals Infinix is offering this Black Friday season.

4. Online or Offline – Anyone Can Join the Fiesta

Whether you prefer online shopping or enjoy the in-store experience, Infinix has made sure you can participate. Partner outlets across Nigeria are offering the Black Friday deals every Friday, while online platforms mirror the same offers, so you can shop from anywhere. You can scan the QR codes remotely, follow live updates on social media, and join flash giveaways even if you’re not physically near one of the bus stops or outdoor activations. Infinix has made this fiesta inclusive for everyone.

6. A Month-Long Wave of Fun and Energy

Infinix has created an entire month of festivities, instead of a one-day flash sale, building anticipation every Friday. Each week offers something new — more winners, more deals, more social buzz, and more live activations across Nigerian cities. This ongoing excitement makes the Infinix Black Friday Fiesta feel like it’s part shopping event, part entertainment, part community experience.

For more updates on the Black Friday Fiesta, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok for more exciting news and updates.