AlphaESS inaugurates Nigerian subsidiary, commits to long-term energy transition partnership

Under the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Energy Future”, key stakeholders from across West Africa’s energy sector gathered today at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja for a high-level sustainability and innovation forum. Hosted by AlphaESS, the event convened approximately 150 representatives from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), financial institutions, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction firms, and renewable energy experts to chart a roadmap for accelerating Nigeria’s electrification.

The forum served as a strategic platform for policy dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, culminating in the official inauguration of the AlphaESS Nigerian subsidiary—a move positioned as a direct response to the industry’s call for long-term partnership and technical localization.

The forum opened with a keynote address that set the tone for Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape. Ayoade Adegboyega, Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Rural Electrification Agency, addressed the gathering on the government’s electrification vision.

A highlight of the event was the executive roundtable, where industry leaders explored the practical challenges of renewable energy deployment. George Ogbonanya, Senior Vice President & Divisional Head, Business Banking Group of FCMB explained that while traditional credit assessments often limit access to financing, the bank’s scheme-based lending is now opening capital toa wider range of eligible mini-grid and commercial energy projects. Seyi Okunuga, Group Head, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Finance of Sterling Bank added that flexible financing structures are essential to allow more developers to participate effectively. Alexander C. Obiechina, Chief Executive Officer of ACOB Lighting Technology emphasized: “We must be certain that when it comes to after-sales maintenance and service, we have people we can call. Beyond selling the equipment, OEMs must have a real local presence so that our systems don’t end up breaking down without support.”

Josh, General Manager of AlphaESS Africa and America Business Units, stated: “The Nigerian subsidiary established today completes our service network, giving us full coverage across South, East, and West Africa. We are committed to being a long-term partner in the nation’s energy transition, filling the critical ‘quality and long-term value’ gap in the Nigerian market.” Echoing this sentiment, Abba Aliyu, MD/CEO of the REA, highlighted the government’s electrification vision. He noted that distributed renewable energy remains the dominant technology for connecting last-mile communities, while emphasizing that private sector developers play a significant role in improving system reliability in frontier grid communities.

To support the commercial sector’s move away from diesel dependence, Raji, Technical Service Engineer of AlphaESS West Africa, introduced product lines tailored for various applications—from small commercial solutions such as the STORION-H30/50-G3, STORION-LC-H125 series to large industrial systems including the STORION-H500 and Aster 5000 series—covering the power range from 50 kW to 100 MW to suit businesses of any scale. Max, Country Manager of AlphaESS West Africa, emphasized that AlphaESS would continue to follow its strategies of “service-leading” and “long-term commitment”, replicating successful approaches proven in its biggest markets such as Germany and Australia. This includes establishing local inventory, local technical support, and a spare parts warehouse to eliminate the long waiting times caused by overseas shipping, further strengthening the company’s localization efforts in Nigeria.

The forum concluded with a focus on community empowerment. AlphaESS officially launched its ESG initiative, “Shine 30·30·30,” designed to align with national workforce goals. The program pledges to train 30% of Nigeria’s electrician workforce by 2030 and donate essential learning equipment to 30 schools and hospitals, ensuring that the benefits of the energy transition extend beyond infrastructure to human capital development. The event closed with a partnership signing ceremony and awards presentation, recognizing the EPCs and partners who are pivotal to delivering reliable energy across the region.

This strategic move into Nigeria is built upon AlphaESS’s decade-long track record in Africa and its commitment to meeting the continent’s specific energy demands. AlphaESS’s continued success is underpinned by its rigorous global quality assurance and its dedication to local compliance. As a vertically integrated manufacturer with robust production capabilities and a strong global supply chain and logistics network, AlphaESS ensures the delivery of reliable, high-quality systems to the Nigerian market. This approach allows AlphaESS to drive innovation, long-term reliability, and sustainability in every solution it delivers, fostering growth alongside its African partners.

About AlphaESS

AlphaESS is a leading global provider of green energy storage solutions and services. With expertise spanning BMS, EMS, system integration, and cloud monitoring, AlphaESS delivers tailored solutions for residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale projects. Its global footprint includes 40+ offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and beyond, with more than 200,000 systems operating in over 130 countries. Backed by a strong global supply chain and logistics network, AlphaESS is driving the transition to smarter, cleaner energy worldwide.

In Africa, our dedicated local presence—including subsidiaries in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya—enables us to deliver faster response, stronger support, and tailored energy solutions across the continent. Visit our African official webstie: https://africa.alphaess.com/