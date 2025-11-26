Dr. Joshua Denila and Hypercom Network Company Recognized for Transforming Global Supply Chain Visibility and Security

Aegis AI, a pioneering Hypercom Network company and the brainchild of visionary founder Dr. Joshua Denila, today announced it has won the esteemed IoT in Supply Chain Award at the 2025 International Trade Council (ITC) Go Global Awards. The ceremony, which recognises leading international businesses for their excellence and innovation, concluded today in London.

The award celebrates Aegis AI’s revolutionary platform, which seamlessly integrates Corporate Visitors/inward mail management, HSEQ automation, Marine ERP & Compliance Management as well as Artificial Intelligence with advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technology to provide real-time, end-to-end visibility and actionable insights across complex global supply chains. The technology is already helping clients mitigate risk, reduce waste, and ensure compliance in an increasingly challenging logistical landscape.

“Winning the IoT in Supply Chain Award is a profound honor and a powerful validation of our team’s tireless work and dedication to innovation,” said Dr. Joshua Denila, Founder of Aegis AI. “Our mission has always been to transform the global trade ecosystem from opaque and reactive to transparent and predictive. This achievement, recognized by the International Trade Council, fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI and IoT can accomplish for a more resilient and efficient world.”

The ITC Go Global Awards are one of the world’s most respected programs, attracting thousands of applications from companies in over 170 countries. Aegis AI was selected by a panel of independent judges for its demonstrable impact on optimizing trade, logistics, and supply chain management. The recognition reinforces Aegis AI’s position as a market leader in the rapidly evolving space of intelligent supply chain technology.

About Aegis AI

Aegis AI, a Hypercom Network company, is a leader in developing cutting-edge AI and IoT solutions for global supply chain visibility and security. Founded by Dr. Joshua Denila, the company provides platforms that enable businesses to monitor, predict, and manage logistics risks, optimizing operations from source to consumer.

Website: www.aegis-ai.net/

About Hypercom Network

Hypercom Network is a global technology conglomerate focused on building the next generation of infrastructure for digital trade and secure data exchange. Hypercom Network invests in and accelerates companies that are driving innovation in AI, IoT, blockchain, and enterprise solutions.

About the International Trade Council (ITC) Go Global Awards

The ITC Go Global Awards program recognises companies that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. The awards celebrate businesses from around the world that are making a significant impact on international trade.

Website: https://goglobalawards.org/

