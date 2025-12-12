Eat’n’Go Nigeria expands footprint, opens new Chevron outlet

Eat’n’Go Nigeria, the parent company of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry, has officially launched its newest outlet in Chevron, marking another milestone in the company’s journey.

This world-class location provides customers with an unparalleled dining experience, further cementing Eat’n’Go’s position as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry in Nigeria and across Africa. The Chevron outlet, which officially opened its doors on November 17, 2025, is strategically positioned to

serve a diverse customer base, ranging from office workers and residents to visitors and tourists.

This location not only extends Eat’n’Go’s footprint in Lagos but also represents a significant achievement in the company’s growth strategy. Since its opening, the Chevron outlet has attracted major patronage, reflecting the strong demand for

high-quality, convenient, and diverse food offerings. The store’s popularity has been immediate, with customer traffic consistently growing, signalling strong market acceptance and promising long-term success.

“The opening of our Chevron store is a proud milestone for Eat’n’Go,” said Ademilola Odunubi, Managing Director.

“By launching this outlet, we are redefining convenience, choice, and quality for our customers. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while continuing to scale.

“Chevron is a key location for us, and we believe this store will become a central hub for our customers in Lagos, offering them access to our brands in a welcoming and vibrant environment.”

To celebrate this milestone, Eat’n’Go Nigeria will host a formal launch party in December, inviting customers, partners, and stakeholders to experience the full range of the menu and celebrate the company’s continued growth.

The event will feature product sampling, interactive experiences, and engagements designed to strengthen community connections and customer loyalty. Beyond commercial growth, Eat’n’Go remains committed to positively impacting the communities it operates in.

The Chevron outlet will generate new employment opportunities, support local suppliers, and contribute to

the economic vibrancy of the region. By integrating social responsibility initiatives with its business operations, Eat’n’Go aims to create value for both customers and communities, further strengthening its brand reputation and long-term

sustainability.

With nearly 200 stores worldwide, Eat’n’Go Nigeria continues to set benchmarks in the quick service restaurant industry, combining operational excellence, innovative concepts, and customer-centric strategies