iLOTBET thrills Ifako-Ijaye community with CSR outreach

The Ifako-Ijaye community in Lagos was filled with excitement and colour on Saturday as iLOTBET held a vibrant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event that blended health awareness, community bonding, and grassroots sports development.

The programme, which took place at the African Church Play Field (Mini Stadium), Ifako-Ijaye, Idiagbon, drew more than 300 enthusiastic attendees.

The event opened with a comprehensive free health screening conducted for residents across all age groups. Community members received blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, BMI assessments, and other basic evaluations, an initiative many described as timely and impactful, especially for those who rarely have access to regular medical examinations.

As music boomed from the speakers and a lively DJ set the mood, an announcer kept the crowd engaged with energetic commentary and interactive sessions. The atmosphere quickly grew festive, with spectators cheering, laughing, and capturing moments with their phones.

The highlight of the day was the friendly football match between iLOTBET staff and workers of the Ifako-Ijaye Local Government. The game was fiercely contested but played in good spirits, reflecting the unity and camaraderie the event sought to promote. After an exciting contest, the Ifako-Ijaye team secured a 2–1 victory, sparking loud celebrations from the home supporters.

In addition to the sporting action, iLOTBET distributed cash gifts and branded items to participants and lucky community members, adding to the excitement. Awards were presented to outstanding performers, and a trophy was handed to the winning team, drawing applause and wide smiles across the field.

Many residents expressed joy at being part of the event. The atmosphere remained cheerful and spirited throughout, with families, youths, and local workers bonding freely in a way not often seen in the community.

Community members said they were particularly touched by the genuine warmth and inclusiveness of the outreach, as well as iLOTBET’s willingness to connect directly with the people. For many, the most memorable aspect was the sense of togetherness and excitement that spread through the crowd.

The initiative, according to organisers, was tied to youth development, health awareness, and community bonding, highlighting iLOTBET’s commitment to social impact beyond gaming. For residents of Ifako-Ijaye, it was a day of joy, unity, and celebration, one they hope will be repeated in the near future.