Mavo’s ‘Tumo Weto’ climbs to number two on Apple Music Nigeria

The Nigerian music scene has been nourished with new waves as Mavo’s new single, “Tumo Weto,” climbs to number 2 on Apple Music. As of the time of this report, Mavo’s new single has climbed to the no. 2 spot on Apple Music Nigeria’s top song charts, adding to the boost of his wave so far. It sits just right below another Amapiano classic, “Nakupenda,” which he featured in alongside Davido, Shody, Scotts Maphuma, and Al Xapo.

While the song has soared to massive dominance on the charts, it doesn’t just prove the quality of Mavo but traces it back to its roots. The song was originally released on 30th November 2023, before his fame. Also, this was released as part of his debut EP titled Ukanigbe. The flair of the song narrates the quality of the Nigerian sensation, having been able to connect fans to his two-year-old song with his trademark intro, “No more way for people,” hitting the jack now.

Why “Tumo Weto” is Dominating Charts

“Tumo Weto” proves and samples Mavo’s ability to blend his identity with modern Afropop. Since its resurgence, the song has climbed to no. 2, dangling around “Nakupenda.” This shows how far fans are invested in him, exploring and digging deep into his profile.

The Rise of Mavo

Mavo’s sudden dominance has sparked incredible interest as music enthusiasts tend to know his beginnings and explore more about him. Before running the whole music industry and bagging the most vital collaborations featuring Wizkid and even Davido, Mavo clicked in as an underground artist from the university. He was making music without the instinct near the sudden change.

However, his uniqueness would boost his status after his song “Escaladizzy,” featuring Wavestar, went viral. He again featured the likes of Ayra Starr, Shallipopi, and Zlatan on the song’s remix. With this, he gained public recognition. Other releases like “Shakabulizzy” also earned a remix from Davido .

He would later link up with Wizkid and DJ Tunez, adding spice to the song “Money Constant.” This would skyrocket him to global recognition. As of the same day, he was also part of a huge record, “Body,” released by Ckay. The song “Body” also rose to a peak view, leaving Mavo among the glazing stars. Moreover, it broke into the social media trending space, infusing its stance on mainstream platforms.

Mavo’s Impact on Ckay’s Hit Song “Body”

What seemed like a failed record rose beyond expectations after bagging multiple streaming numbers from the same civilians that criticized it.

Ckay and Mavo released the song “BODY (danz)” on October 23, 2025—the same day Wizkid and DJ Tunez released “Money Constant,” which he also featured in. The wave of the song didn’t come early as the two stars faced criticism from Nigerians, who outlined an odd approach to the lyrics. The lyrics that came from Mavo read: “Your body na meat pie.”

Nigerians didn’t quite find it significant and lashed their criticism on him. Astonishingly, this would eventually turn into a socially related slang that Nigerians adopted and embraced. They used it to describe the beauty qualities of the feminine gender. Perhaps Ckay would boost it with a money-inclined challenge after tagging a $15k dancing challenge on social media among fans, pledging it to the winner.