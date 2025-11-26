Memecore Meme-a-Thon Abuja 2025: A fun-packed, record-breaking success! 🔥

Abuja, Nigeria, came alive on Saturday, 22nd November 2025, as the city hosted one of the most exciting community events of the year — the Memecore Meme-a-Thon. The event pulled in thousands of energetic participants, all checked in with number tags and welcomed with branded Memecore merchandise. From the moment attendees arrived, the atmosphere was filled with colour, laughter, and pure vibes.

One major highlight was the presence of multiple hilarious mascots — from a playful dog mascot to a fierce tiger mascot, all the way to a quirky bird mascot. Their antics kept everyone laughing as participants kicked off the day’s activities.

The Meme-a-Thon wasn’t just fun; it was active. The entire group completed a 5km run, mixing fitness with entertainment. The mascots joined in too, making the run even more memorable. Whether people jogged, walked, danced, or sprinted, everyone enjoyed the journey together.

After the run, the crowd gathered for group games introduced by one of the event coordinators, Nduka Anthony Annaelechukwu. These included:

The Bottle Flip Challenge — fun chaos and loud cheers everywhere.

Jumping Colours Game — fast-paced, competitive, and hilarious.

The energy was unmatched as participants showed off their agility and creativity.

To cool off and refuel, everyone enjoyed finger-licking treats such as small chops alongside ice-cold Memecore-branded water. The refreshments kept the mood light and spirits high.

The event host, Edire Gerald, did an exceptional job ensuring every participant had an unforgettable experience. Winners of the various games and competitions were rewarded with branded gift items and cash prizes. Smiles and excitement filled the air as winners celebrated their rewards.

Beyond the fun, the Meme-a-Thon also exposed participants to the Memecore Layer 1 protocol. Many people downloaded the MECO wallet, learned about the ecosystem, and showed strong interest in the project’s future. Education mixed perfectly with entertainment — a true community-building moment.

A heartfelt appreciation goes out to our amazing partner communities: University of Abuja, Etherium Abuja, Tha Outsida Hikers, Nippon Grand Gym, and Women Techmakers Gwarinpa. Your collaboration helped transform this event into a massive success.

Special thanks also to our volunteers and the law enforcement agencies who supported logistics, safety, and coordination throughout the event.

Finally, a huge thank you to Memecore for sponsoring and believing in this vision. Your support made the Meme-a-Thon an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.

The Memecore Meme-a-Thon Abuja 2025 wasn’t just an event — it was a celebration of community, creativity, wellness, and Web3 culture. We’re already looking forward to the next edition.

Email: [email protected]

Website: memecore.com