Segilola Resources closes year of impact with Christmas celebration for host communities  

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd. and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, has closed out a remarkable, impactful year with a grand Christmas celebration that delivered festive cheer to over 2,000 children and their families across its host communities in Osun State.

The end-of-year celebration, which held at the Iperindo town hall on December 20th, reflected SROL’s sustained commitment to its host communities and reinforced the importance of partnership, unity, and shared joy. The event, organised in collaboration with SINIC Engineering and GBfoods, was a fun, family-focused gathering with music, games, performances, and gifts for children. It was truly a family affair, as children, parents, and communities came together to celebrate the season. The event strengthened community bonds, and for many families, it was a clear demonstration of SROL’s long-term dedication to responsible community development and social well-being.

Speaking on the significance of the celebration, Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at Segilola Resources Operating Limited, said, “This is the fifth edition of the Segilola host communities Christmas party and family fun day. We value our host communities and our aim is to continue to impact these communities positively. This celebration was our way of sharing joy with families and reminding them that Segilola Resources remains committed to building relationships rooted in trust, inclusion, and shared value. Moments like this strengthen the bonds that make continued long-term impact possible.”

This December, SROL also spread Christmas cheer by sponsoring the decoration and beautification of a roundabout and a flyover in Oshogbo, Osun State, and distributing end-of-year gifts in their host communities. The company was also a corporate sponsor of the Iwude Festival in Osun State, a major annual cultural festival for the Ijesha people. The company has always appreciated and supported the cultural heritage of the communities and regions it operates in.

These Christmas celebrations crowned a year of significant engagement across Osun State, during which SROL delivered various initiatives focused on economic empowerment, health, youth development, and community infrastructure.

In 2025, SROL provided business and digital skills training for over 200 women, and its Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP) supported host community farmers with high-yield cocoa and oil palm seedlings. The company provided medical resources to over 3,000 people and launched SegunCare to support community residents with chronic conditions. These milestones are just a few demonstrations of SROL’s commitment to creating sustainable value beyond mining operations.

The company’s dedication was recognised in November when it earned multiple national recognitions, including the Community Development Champion of the Year award at the CSR Reporters’ Social Impact and Sustainability Awards (SISA). In November, it was also honoured by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with the “Award of Excellence: Upholding the Principle of Decent Work” and bestowed with the “Distinguished Corporate Award” by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). These recognitions collectively reinforce SROL’s leadership in Nigeria’s growing mining industry.

Segilola Resources Operating Limited’s Christmas party and family fun day is a fitting close to an award-winning year spent building meaningful partnerships and investing in people. With its host communities at the heart of its operations, SROL remains committed to building a future defined by trust and lasting social impact.