THT HMO Lights Up Lives at Bethesda Home and School for the Blind

.Demonstrates an Outpouring of Compassion on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

In a moving demonstration of empathy and social responsibility, Total Health Trust Limited (THT HMO), a Tangerine Company, brought hope, warmth and tangible support to the Bethesda Home and School for the Blind, Mushin, as part of activities to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The visit, which saw students, teachers and non-teaching staff receiving gifts, was more than a donation, it was a reminder to the children that they are seen, valued and deeply loved. The outreach forms part of THT HMO’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment of identifying with society’s most vulnerable and ensuring inclusion.

The students welcomed the THT team with radiant smiles and the school management provided the team with the history and the academic prowess of the students. What could have been a routine CSR visit quickly turned into an emotional end-of-year celebration, filled with gratitude, laughter and great stories of resilience.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of THT HMO, Tonye Ukpong, reaffirmed the company’s con-viction that true healthcare goes beyond policies and premiums, it touches human lives.

“At THT HMO, healthcare is not just a service; it is a responsibility to humanity. These children demon-strate extraordinary courage every single day. Supporting them, especially at this season of love and ref-lection, is not charity, it is our shared duty. Every child deserves dignity, care and the opportunity to dream without limits,” she said.

She further emphasized that the visit had deepened THT’s understanding of the school’s pressing needs. In a significant commitment, she noted that the organization would explore other ways of collaborating with the school to support the goals and aspirations of the students and school.

Visibly emotional, Director of the Bethesda Home and School for the Blind, Mrs. Chioma Ohakwe, ex-pressed profound gratitude to THT HMO for the timely support. “This generosity could not have come at a better time. THT HMO has not only fed our bodies but lifted our spirits. Because of this gesture, our children will enjoy the festive season with renewed joy and hope,” she said.

She also made a passionate appeal for stronger partnerships, calling on more corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to follow THT HMO’s exemplary lead in supporting the Home.

Adding to the day’s inspiration, Head of School, Mr. Quadri, proudly showcased the outstanding academic achievements of several students who excelled in the last JAMB examinations, as well as undergraduates currently thriving in universities across Nigeria. He appealed for sponsorship for students awaiting admission and job placement opportunities for graduates, stressing that education alone is not enough without pathways to economic independence.

For decades, the Bethesda Home and School for the Blind has served as a sanctuary providing education, vocational training, rehabilitation and emotional support to visually impaired children. However, with li-mited funding and an ever-growing population, the Home’s survival depends heavily on the generosity of compassionate partners.

The visit ended on a tender note with musical performances, one-on-one conversations between students and THT executives, and an atmosphere thick with emotion. Smiles lingered. Hearts were touched. And it was proven again that kindness no matter how simple, can change lives forever.

As the year draws to a close, THT HMO’s outreach stands as a powerful reminder that community well-ness is a shared responsibility, and that a truly healthy society is one that lifts its weakest with compassion, consistency and love.

The children of Bethesda Home and School for the Blind need consistent support to thrive beyond festive seasons. Corporate organizations, philanthropists and kind-hearted individuals are encouraged to partner with the Home through:

• Food and educational material donations

• Scholarships and sponsorships

• Job placements for graduates

• Vocational training support

• Financial contributions

Every gift, no matter the size, restores dignity and builds a future. To donate or partner with Bethesda Home and School for the Blind, please reach them via:

Website: www.bethesdahomes4blind.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08033516572,09063980880

Because when we give to the least among us, we give life its deepest meaning.