guardin-logo

Others

Search Guardian News

UCIF repositions for sustainable growth, announces appointment of new investment committee members

By : Andrew Ibeh

Date: 13 January 2026 7:05pm WAT

united_capital

United Capital Infrastructure Fund Investment Committee members

United Capital Infrastructure Fund Investment Committee members

In a bid to reposition for infrastructure opportunities in Nigeria and across Africa, the Board of Directors of United Capital Plc has announced the appointments of four   highly   experienced,   infrastructure   investment   experts   as   independent members of the investment Committee of the United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF). With investments in power, industrial recycling and renewable energy, UCIF continues  to  deliver  superior  results,  achieving  a  year-to-date  gross  return  of 24.62%. The appointments have been confirmed following the ratification and clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Peter Ashade, the Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, said: “These appointments were made to further deepen the Fund’s governance and ensue that UCIF continues to drive sustainable impact through its investments. I welcome  the  newly  appointed  members  of  the  Investment  Committee  and charge them to ensure sustainable growth and impact, while delivering consistent value to our investors.”

The appointees bring fresh perspectives, multinational exposure, and decades of multi-sector experience across infrastructure and investments. The appointees are:

De  Buys  Scott   appointed  as  Chairman. Other  independent   members  are Olubunmi Akinremi, Bola Bamidele and Obinna Ufudo. They join other members of the Investment Committee who are Odiri Oginni, UcheNna Mkparu and Adeyinka Jafojo.  Mr Samuel Nwanze has exited the Investment Committee, following the completion of his tenure.  United Capital Group expresses its profound gratitude to Samuel Nwanze for the wealth of his insights and contributions to rigorous investing processes during his tenure.

Also  commenting  on  the  announcement,  UcheNna  Mkparu,  Chief  Investment Officer and Fund Manager at UCIF, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new members to the Investment Committee and would be counting on their track record, wealth of experience across multiple jurisdictions  and  impeccable  professional  reputations  to  steer  UCIF’s  strategic direction as we scale investments that deliver competitive returns across Nigeria and Africa. ”

Investment Committee Member Profiles

De Buys Scott – Independent Member & Chairman

De Buys is the Managing Partner at Cornerstone Infrastructure Advisors and former Senior Partner, Infrastructure at KPMG (South Africa). He is a qualified Chartered Accountant with vast African and International experience specializing in Public- Private-Partnerships (PPP); Corporate & Project Finance; Capital-raising in various sectors including transportation, passenger rail, healthcare, and mixed-use real estate.

Related News

Olubunmi Akinremi – Independent Member

Bunmi is the  CEO  of Tocam  Capital,  a  Project  Development  firm  focussed  on natural resources and associated infrastructure. He has over 30 years’ experience in investment banking and corporate finance across Nigeria, USA, and the UK and has raised over $5  billion for the  Nigerian  market.  He  served as Senior Special Adviser to two past Nigerian Presidents on economic policy and has held Non- Executive  Director  and  Audit  Committee  roles  for  companies  in  the  financial services and real estate sectors. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Essex, an MBA from Cranfield University and is an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Bola Bamidele – Independent Member

Bola, until her retirement from the World Bank Group after nearly 25 years, was the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Lead, Transaction Advisory & Equity Mobilization at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).  Bola is experienced in originating and structuring impact investments and has working experience in Sub-Sahara Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe. She is also skilled in International Business, M&A Advisory, Infrastructure, Structured & Project Finance.

Obinna Ufudo – Independent Member

Obinna is a seasoned board director and executive with over 30 years’ experience spanning  banking,  investment,  infrastructure,  energy  and  social  impact.  He  is Chairman of Loanbook Limited and Atiat Limited, and a Non-Executive Director of Abbey   Mortgage   Bank.   He   previously   served   as   President/Group   CEO   of Transnational   Corporation   of   Nigeria   Plc    (Transcorp),   leading   a   successful turnaround that delivered over US$1 billion in shareholder value within three years. He is the Founder & Chairman of Sir Pius Ufudo Foundation, a Fellow of the CIBN, a British Chevening Scholar, an alumnus of Wharton AMP and IESE Executive MBA.

About United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF)

The United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) is a SEC-licensed, #150 billion closed- ended fund designed to finance and support infrastructure and related projects in  Nigeria  and  Sub-Saharan  Africa.  The  fund  targets  key  sectors,  including agribusiness, industrial recycling, renewable energy, gas infrastructure, healthcare, and  manufacturing.  UCIF  is  committed  to  delivering  competitive  returns  to investors  while  financing   high-impact,  sustainable   projects  that  contribute  to economic growth and development.

download guardian mobile app

Tags:

Join Our Channels
Related News