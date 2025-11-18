Yeah! Unveils Consumer Engagement Campaign: #TasteTheYeahVibe Set to Take Over Social Media

Following the successful launch of its exciting trio of fruit-infused milk flavoured drinks, Yeah! is igniting a new wave of consumer excitement with the debut of its nationwide digital engagement campaign, #TasteTheYeahVibe – a fun, vibrant, and interactive movement designed to bring consumers closer to the brand and celebrate the fun that comes with every sip.

The campaign invites Nigerians to share their “Yeah! Moments” – joyful, funny, creative, energetic or simply refreshing experiences – while enjoying any of the brand’s three delicious flavours: Yeah Apple Flavoured Milk Drink, Yeah Pineapple Flavoured Milk Drink, and Yeah Orange Flavoured Milk Drink.

Participants are encouraged to post their videos or photos using the official hashtag #TasteTheYeahVibe, for a chance to win exciting weekly prizes and be featured on Yeah!’s digital channels.

Speaking on the launch, the Group Manager of the Yeah! Brand stated:

“Yeah! has always been about inspiring happiness through flavour and lifestyle. The #TasteTheYeahVibe campaign is our way of celebrating the energy, creativity, and authenticity of our consumers. We want people to express themselves, have fun, and enjoy the rich, fruity goodness that comes with every bottle of Yeah!.”

The campaign will run across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), supported by some of Nigeria’s most influential creators, entertainers, and lifestyle personalities. In addition to the online challenge, Yeah! will activate distribution across the country, allowing thousands of consumers to buy, enjoy and join the movement offline.

Related News

With this digital-first approach, the brand aims to deepen its connection with the young and old demography, who crave exciting experiences, relatable brands, and flavourful choices that match their fast-paced lifestyles.

Since its introduction, the Yeah! The fruit-infused milk range has begun to attract nationwide attention for its creamy texture, bold taste, and nutritional value. The #TasteTheYeahVibe campaign builds on this momentum, reinforcing the brand’s youthful, fun, and energetic identity.

The Yeah Flavoured Milk Drink range is available in major supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide. Consumers are encouraged to follow Yeah!’s official social media pages to stay updated on influencer giveaway announcements, influencer challenges, and special collaborations.

For more information

Contact the Yeah Food company on:

WhatsApp/Tel：09110166666/09115688888

Social media platforms:

Facebook: Yeah Food Limited

Instagram: @yeahfoodlimitedcompany

About Yeah

Yeah! is a vibrant beverage brand committed to creating nutritious and delicious products that excite taste buds and promote wellness. Known for its youthful energy and innovation, Yeah! continues to redefine the yoghurt experience with a focus on quality, freshness, and fun.