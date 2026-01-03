2026 – My ‘resolutions’ and the road to a sports revolution

For some reason, I have never been this excited about the prospects of a new Year. It can be likened to being freshly, spiritually born-again. Several things about life just appear to be clearer!



On Day-One of 2026, I wake up to great expectations. The potentials ahead of me whet the appetite. The new year is loaded with potentially great adventures. Ideas are running riot in my head, testing my creativity and patience. I can’t wait to get started. Never has a new road been more exciting to explore. The more I think about it the more excited I get. The projects along the way have become my ‘resolutions’ for 2026!

A ‘new’ Super Eagles

The matter of the Super Eagles is very critical because they are the life-line of sports development and the business of sports in Nigeria. As the biggest sports brand in Nigeria, they provide the oxygen for the survival of the industry and the growth of the rest of sport.



The fate of all of Nigerian sport is inextricably linked to the fortunes of the Super Eagles. When the national team of Nigeria does well, the rest of Sport benefits from the ‘feel-good’ spirit. Indeed, the country, as a whole, benefits from the advertisement, the patriotic fervor and the national unity that derive from the Eagles’ successes. It is never quantified in Naira and Kobo, but it is immeasurable!



That’s why in the ‘morning’ of 2026, it matters how the Super Eagles fare in the remainder of the ongoing AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Gradually, the matches have started to attract Nigerians’ interest, as the pain of missing out on the 2026 World Cup this summer recedes temporarily to the back of the mind.



The Super Eagles have been winning all their matches. Interestingly, during the last match played against the Cranes of Uganda, some new players were introduced that put up a display that reminded everyone of the rich, old culture of Nigerian football and reinforces the feeling that a new generation of national team players is about to sprout from the Super Eagles in 2026.



Should that happen, Nigeria will bounce back to its well-tested, well-established football traditions that dazzled the world for two decades in the past – showmanship, flair, flamboyance, skills exhibitionism, supreme confidence, power, speed, determination, never-give-up spirit, and the will to win!



My first resolution is, therefore, to be an optimist again and reconnect with the spirit of the oncoming reformation and transformation. How?

Sports and the Law

For two decades, genuine sports development has been marred by the inability of disenfranchised stakeholders to find a seat at the table of sports administration. They have been kept out of the corridors of power at States and federation levels, and have found it impossible to change anything and impact genuine development.



It is now clear that what is needed is legislative backing to establish proper structures in the best interest of the country and of sports. To achieve this would require laws to govern sports in Nigeria. That means more sports persons must find their way to legislative houses in the States and the National Assembly, in order to fight the battles for change in Nigerian sports. It is as simple as that! Watch out.

Welfare of athletes after retirement

The life of athletes during active sport is very short. The greater challenges lie in what happens to them thereafter. The history of Nigerian sports is littered with sad tales and sad endings, needless to recall them.



In 2025, almost a dozen former international athletes died under conditions that could have been better managed or avoided. The list of former athletes in retirement needing support, rehabilitation and direction in order to live well, is long! For decades, governments have not been able, or have been unwilling, to take responsibility. Many athletes have died in penury and neglect, and under very pitiable conditions.

This must stop.

Governments cannot take full responsibility. If they could, they would have done so through the over six decades since Independence in 1960.

So, it is time to do something about it.



The way to go is education, guidance, training, investment and rehabilitation.

A Non-Governmental Organisation shall be born to address this matter and deal with it once and for all, in 2026!

Return to Grassroots Sports Development

Here are two projects running side by side, programs designed to discover and nurture young talent whilst empowering them with education and skills to sustain them in their lives after sport.

Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, SOCA

SOCA is a legacy project that fulfills one of those objectives. The second is a revival of an all-secondary schools’ football championship.

The foundation of SOCA was laid 21 years ago. The sports school has been running for 18 of those years. As we enter 2026, for the first time, and with the support of a few persons and organisations, the academy has finally arrived at the doorsteps of achieving its ultimate objective.



The programs in SOCA shall meet the best global standards and practices and shall be publicised in 2026.

The return of Shell Cup.

This may be the most important resolution of 2026 – to revive the annual football competition amongst 3000 secondary schools and 60,000 registered student football players for an annual, nation-wide football championship. The NNPC/Shell Cup competition, rested some years ago after running for 19 years, has been the most successful grassroots sports development program in Nigeria’s history. Student football players in secondary schools all over the country take part in a competition that runs for 3 months in various venues all over the country.

True, the competition had its faults and foibles, including ‘mercenary’ players and age-cheats that often threatened its credibility, but, in the main, it was a veritable source of young footballers recruited into various clubs and to the national Under-17 team. In one year, 11 players from the championship, made the national camp.

Ghana/Nigeria Academicals

Deriving from the same competition, a national team of 22 of the best players discovered from the championship were assembled to form a national academical team that played an annual home-and away friendly competition between Ghana and Nigeria, to revive an old tradition.

After three years, it ‘died’

In 2026, it shall be revived.