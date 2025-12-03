3SC host Remo Stars as Rivers United, Kano Pillars clash in Port Harcourt

Rivers United, who lost their home game in the CAF Champions League to RS Berkane of Algeria 1-2 in Uyo at the weekend, will return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) today in a game against Kano Pillars.

Rivers United are bottom of their group in the Champions League having earlier lost their opening game against Egypt’s Pyramid FC in Cairo. The Finidi George-led Rivers United are fourth on the NPFL table with 23 points after playing 12 games in the 15-week-old league. They will move to their position on the table with a win against Pillars in Port Harcourt.

Kano Pillars occupy the last position in the 20-team league with only nine points from 14 games and need a win today to boost their chances of surviving the drop to the lower division.

In another potentially explosive game today in Ibadan, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) will host defending champions, Remo Stars. Both teams are struggling in the mid-table with a win for 3SC capable of shooting them up to fourth position on the table from their current 10th position, just as a Remo Stars’ win will take them to the seventh position in 22 points from their present 13th spot. Both games will start by 4.00 p.m.