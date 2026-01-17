Abbi grammar school wins Ndokwa interschools football tourney

Abbi Grammar School get their prize after winning the Ndokwa Interschools Football tournament

History was made in Ndokwa, Delta State, recently, as Abbi Grammar School, Abbi, edged out Ashaka Community School 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the Ndokwa Interschools Football tournament.

The tournament, the largest inter-school football event ever recorded in Ndokwa region, was convened by Mr. Ifeanyi Samson Mogbolu, a youth advocate and social influencer, under the platform of Big Child Initiative for the Less Privileged.

A total of 48 secondary schools participated in the tournament, which showcased outstanding youth talent, discipline, unity, and sportsmanship, while setting a new benchmark for grassroots sports development initiatives in Ndokwa.

The winner, Abbi Grammar School, Abbi, was awarded a total prize sum of ₦1,000,000. In line with the tournament’s objective of talent discovery and youth development, exceptional performances were recognised with Oyeme Joshua and Joseph Bethel clinching the Most Valuable Player and the Best Goalkeeper awards respectively.

According to the Project Coordinator, Mrs. Esvee Solomon, plans have been perfected to take the careers of the honoured young players forward.

“These young athletes have emerged as symbols of the vast potential within Ndokwa Nation and beneficiaries of a platform designed to nurture future champions and leaders. Our President, Ifeanyi Mogbolu has concluded arrangements with former Nigerian soccer international, Ibezito Ogbonna, who graced the finals today to get the boys into good football academies where they can take their dreams to the next level,” she said.

Community leaders and stakeholders present described the event as a historic milestone for Ndokwa, applauding its peaceful conduct, massive participation, and enduring social value.