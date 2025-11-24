Abeokuta to host maiden West Africa Para Games

Nigeria's Loveline Obiji (C) warms up before powerlifting women's +86kg of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, on August 30, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

OGUN State capital, Abeokuta, is buzzing with activities ahead of the maiden West Africa Zones A & B Para Games.

Already, members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), headed by former Baseball and Softball player, Victor Achakpo, have arrived in the city to put the machinery in place for the event.

Achakpo, who is the current first vice president of the Baseball and Softball Federation, is leading the 13-member LOC put in place by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode, told The Guardian, yesterday, that the LOC is working round the clock to ensure a smooth tournament from November 26 to December 4, 2025.

According to him, the participating teams from West Africa will arrive at the Gateway State between November 26 and 27, while November 28 is the opening ceremony.

Odebode, who just arrived from Saudi Arabia, where he supported Team Nigeria at the Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games, stated that 12 events will be contested in this maiden West Africa Para Games.

He listed the events as para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para table tennis, wheelchair basketball 3×3, sitting volleyball, amputee football, para canoeing, wheelchair tennis, para badminton, para arm-wrestling and para shooting, stating it would be one of the most significant para-sporting gatherings in West Africa’s sports history.

Meanwhile, NSC’s Director General, Bukola Olopade, has explained that the establishment of the 13-man LOC by the NSC earlier this for the West Africa Para Games is to reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to hosting world-class competitions.

“This initiative is directly supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), which emphasises sports as a catalyst for international visibility and national development. For the NSC, the West Africa Para Games represent more than an event, as it symbolises Nigeria’s renewed drive to lead West Africa in inclusive sports development,” he stated.