Abia intensifies talent hunt, debuts tertiary institutions games

OVER 1000 students from public and private tertiary institutions in Abia State are locked in a search for honours at the maiden Abia State Tertiary Education Sports Festival, holding in the state capital, Umuahia.

Abia State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Eme Uche, said that the competition would be used to identify young talents from the institutions, who would then be engaged appropriately.

Themed “Compete, Unite, Conquer,” Prof Uche said the games will bring together students from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and specialised institutions, reflecting the belief that education must go beyond the classroom to nurture the body and the mind.

He revealed that 400 officials are officiating in the 26 events, adding that the 16 participating institutions each got N500, 000 to feature in the games.

Emphasising the importance of extra-curricular activities and the need to train athletes in other areas, she disclosed that the state planned to promote aquatic sports by providing the necessary facilities and constructing an Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Earlier while performing the official opening of the games held simultaneously at the Umuahia Township Stadium and Ibeku High School, Governor Alex Otti declared the festival as a practical demonstration of his administration’s unwavering commitment to youth development, talent discovery and inclusion.

Represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, the governor added that the games reflect the belief that education is incomplete without opportunities that promote discipline, creativity, teamwork and physical fitness.

He said that sports remained an important platform for building character, while urging the participants to use the event as an opportunity to express their gifts, talents, network and cultivate values of integrity, excellence and sportsmanship.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba, assured that the festival would go beyond winning medals to celebrating the strength not only in academic brilliance, but also in creativity, agility, passion, teamwork and perseverance.