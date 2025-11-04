Ailes Group joins Opobo Marathon sponsorship team

The organisers of Opobo Marathon have announced a strategic partnership deal with Ailes Group as a key sponsor for the eighth edition of the race, scheduled to hold on January 5, 2026.

Ailes Group, a fast-rising conglomerate with interests spanning technology, energy, and integrated solutions, joins other corporate partners supporting Opobo Marathon as it continues to grow into one of Nigeria’s most recognised community-based first coastal road races.

Since its inception in 2019, Opobo Marathon has evolved into a rallying point for runners and visitors across Nigeria, showcasing the rich heritage and hospitality of Opobo Kingdom, while driving socio-economic activity in the region.

Speaking on the partnership, the Founder and Project Lead of Opobo Marathon, Henry Iyowuna Cookey, said the collaboration marks another milestone in the marathon’s journey of expansion, and purpose-driven impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Ailes Group as a valued partner for the 8th Opobo Marathon. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, wellness, and community development. Together, we’re not just running — we’re going further,” Cookey said.

Chairman/Managing Director of Ailes Group, Dr Micheal Onuoha, said: “Opobo Marathon represents resilience, collaboration, and progress – values that resonate deeply with Ailes Group. We are proud to be part of this inspiring platform that continues to empower communities and promote excellence.”