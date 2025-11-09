Ajibade wins Africa’s first World Blind Sambo medal

Nigeria’s Alade Ajibade made history at the 2025 World Sambo Championships in Bishkek, Uzbekistan, when he became the first African to win a medal in blind Sambo.

Competing in the men’s -98kg category, Ajibade clinched a bronze medal in his debut international tournament, marking a significant milestone for adaptive sports on the continent.

Ajibade was the sole medallist among Nigeria’s three-man contingent, and his achievement was celebrated by Sheriff Hammed, the Vice President of the Sambo Associations of Nigeria.

Hammed, a key advocate for Sambo and blind Sambo in Africa, hailed the moment as a breakthrough for the sport.

“This achievement is truly historic and deeply inspiring,” Hammed said. “It reflects not only the resilience and talent of our athletes but also the growing recognition of Africa’s potential in adaptive sports like Sambo.

Winning this medal is a testament to our commitment to inclusion, excellence, and development at all levels. It sends a strong message that with the right support and opportunity, our athletes – regardless of ability – can compete and excel on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria has officially been admitted as a full member of the International SAMBO Federation (FIAS) at the body’s 37th elective congress.

Alongside Nigeria, Togo, the Maldives, the Central African SAMBO Federation, and the SAMBO Union of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina were also granted full membership status.

Delegates at the Congress voted in favour of their inclusion as a new FIAS Executive Board was constituted.