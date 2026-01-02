Algeria, Nigeria, Moroccan stars top goal scorers chart ahead of AFCON’s last 16 games

• Lookman is stand out performer after group stage

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) in Morocco moves into its decisive knockout phase, the tournament’s goal scoring chart offers a revealing snapshot of where the real attacking power lies and where danger may yet strike, soccernet.ng reports. Heading into the Round of 16 fixtures this weekend, three familiar names sit proudly at the summit of the scoring charts: Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, alongside Morocco’s duo Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Each has struck three goals, setting the pace in a competition that has steadily gathered attacking momentum.

Just behind the leaders is a sizeable group on two goals apiece, including Senegal’s Nicolas Jackson, Tunisia’s Elias Achouri, Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Cameroon winger Amad Diallo, South Africa’s Lyle Foster, Egypt icon Mohamed Salah, Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko, and Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Among them, Lookman stands out, not just for his finishing, but for his overall influence.

Nigeria’s Atalanta forward has quietly been the most productive attacker at AFCON so far. With two goals and two assists, Lookman leads the competition for total goal involvements (four), driving a Super Eagles side that have won all three group matches.

His ability to attack space, link play and deliver decisive final passes has been central to Nigeria’s fluid attacking shape; a shape that has made the Super Eagles the highest-scoring team at the tournament with eight goals.

Remarkably, those eight goals have come from six different scorers, a major highlight of Nigeria’s balance and unpredictability.

Lookman and Onyedika have two each, while Victor Osimhen, Semi Ajayi, Wilfred Ndidi and Paul Onuachu have all chipped in.

Beyond Nigeria, Algeria and Senegal have each scored seven goals, while Morocco and Tunisia are close behind on six. Across the tournament, 87 goals have been scored in 36 matches, producing a healthy average of 2.42 goals per game.

At the other end of the scale, Benin and Sudan are the lowest-scoring sides to reach the knockout rounds, each managing just one goal. Yet both have progressed as third-placed teams.

In the round of 16, hosts Morocco will face debut knockout participants Tanzania, while defending champions Côte d’Ivoire meet Burkina Faso in a heavyweight encounter.

Nigeria take on an adventurous Mozambique, Cameroon face South Africa, and Algeria clash with a vibrant DR Congo side brimming with belief.

Perhaps most evocative is Egypt vs Benin – seven-time champions against a nation enjoying its first AFCON win – a classic David-versus-Goliath duel.