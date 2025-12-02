Amusa Kelani dedicates Ikeja Championship victory to caddie, others

After beating a strong field of over 100 golfers to win the 2025 Ikeja Golf Club Championship on Sunday, Amusa Kelani dedicated his victory to his caddie and other club members.

Kelani, who first won the Championship in 2023, fired 21 over par in the three-day tournament to win the overall trophy and the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

Apart from the trophy and the Green Jacket, Kelani was rewarded with an LG 65-inch nanocell television set as the Gross winner over three days.

Arun Sharma and Jimoh Ogundare, who played 28 over par and 32 over par respectively over the draw-day and an LG Dishwashing machine, respectively. There were also quality prizes for winners in the fourth to 10th positions on the final leaderboard.

Speaking after receiving his trophy and Green Jacket, Kelani said that he was excited redeeming his pledge to return to winning ways at the tournament.

“Winning this tournament was not an easy thing. At some point, I almost gave up, but coming to the last day, I knew that it was time for me to reclaim the Championship that I first won in 2023. I am glad that I redeemed my pledge and came out as champion. I dedicate this victory to my caddie and all those who made it possible,” Kelani stated.

From 100 players in the first two days, only 39 players made the cut to the final day.

Kelani also gave kudos to the management of the club for elevating the Championship to a three-day tournament to enable players to earn points for amateur rankings.

Captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Rasheed Adebisi, commended the strong field that participated in the Championship this year. He said that it was deliberate that the event was moved from two days to a three-day affair in their bid to achieve the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“While congratulating the champion, I also want to commend all the players on this final day for the excitement they brought to the competition. We are looking forward to a better championship at the next edition.

“To our sponsors, the caddies, our clubhouse workers and staff who work day and night to keep our course in perfect shape, we salute you all and look forward to you all putting in more efforts to make the next edition even better,” the captain stated.

Over 100 trophies were given to winners during the dinner party, including those who won in other championships organised by Ikeja Golf Club earlier this year.