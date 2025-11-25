Ardova Handball Premier League final phase begins in Lagos

Teams across the men’s and women’s divisions of the Ardova Handball Premier League have arrived in Lagos for the final phase of the championships, which begins today.

The opening three match days’ matches will be played at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, before the competition shifts to the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) at the National Stadium, Surulere, for the remainder of the phase.

Matchday one already promises several crucial fixtures across both categories: games that could set the tone for the rest of the phase.

In the men’s division, league leaders Safety Shooters open their campaign against Osun United, a side that may prove stubborn defensively but will need something extra to trouble the high-scoring leaders, while Rima Strikers, who sit third, begin their hunt for the top spot with a tricky tie against Benue Buffaloes.

Lagos Seasiders will be banking on home support when they tackle Niger United in what is expected to be a fierce encounter, as Correction Boys face De Defenders in a match between two sides determined to avoid slipping into the lower half of the standings.

The standout fixture of the day, however, is the clash between COAS Shooters and defending champions Tojemarine HC, a battle that carries early implications for the title picture as both sides eye vital points.

The women’s fixtures are equally compelling. Ekiti Queens face Defender Babes in the opening tie of the category, followed by an exciting matchup between impressive Phase 1 debutants Soof Omo Ogiefo HBC and former champions Plateau Peacocks.

Seasoned campaigners Imo Grasshoppers will test their strength against title-chasing Rima Queens, while defending champions Safety Babes begin their chase for a historic fifth consecutive league crown with a tough duel against Rivers Queens.

Safety Babes remain the team to beat in the women’s category as they continue their push for an unprecedented fifth straight title. They top the standings with 21 points after an excellent outing in Phase 1 in Benin City. Their closest rivals, Rima Queens of Sokoto, sit just two points behind with 19 and remain a serious threat. Former champions Plateau Peacocks are third with 15 points, while the experienced Imo Grasshoppers and impressive debutants Soof Omo Ogiefo HBC are tied on 13 points, ensuring a tight chase for top positions.

The men’s division promises even fiercer battles. Safety Shooters head into the Lagos phase with 28 points and a formidable +91 goal difference, but they are level on points with rivals COAS Shooters, whose +50 difference keeps them just behind in second place. Rima Strikers (25 pts) and defending champions Tojemarine HC (24 pts) complete a competitive top four, setting up an unpredictable phase where every point matters.