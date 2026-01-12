Arsenal hire former Liverpool throw-in coach to boost Premier League title bid

Arsenal have appointed long-throw specialist Thomas Gronnemark as they look to firepower their Premier League title challenge this season, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Danish coach previously worked as Liverpool’s throw-in specialist under Jurgen Klopp between 2018 and 2023, during the trophy-laden latter years of the German’s tenure.

Gronnemark is arriving following a three-season spell at Brentford, who have scored more goals from throw-ins than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (nine – more than double the tally of any other team). The 50-year-old will join Arsenal in a consultancy capacity rather than a full-time role.

Mikel Arteta’s side already benefit from the expertise of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover and have been among the league’s most prolific scorers from free-kicks and corners since his arrival in 2021. Arsenal scored more goals from corners than any other team last season.

They again boast the division’s best set-piece record this campaign, with 14 goals from dead-ball situations (excluding penalties), one more than Manchester United.

However, Arsenal are one of just eight teams yet to score from a throw-in this season. Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sunderland currently lead the way, with three apiece.

The Danish coach previously worked as Liverpool’s throw-in specialist under Jurgen Kloppbetween 2018 and 2023, during the trophy-laden latter years of the German’s tenure

The Danish coach previously worked as Liverpool’s throw-in specialist under Jurgen Kloppbetween 2018 and 2023, during the trophy-laden latter years of the German’s tenure

Gronnemark, a former Guinness World Record holder for the longest throw-in, will look to complement Jover’s work in a season that has seen long-throw goals increasingly influence matches.

Klopp invited him to join Liverpool’s coaching staff in 2018, where Gronnemark spent five years in the backroom team.

In his first season, Liverpool surged from 18th to first in the Premier League for possession retention from throw-ins, before winning the Champions League that campaign and securing their first league title in 30 years the following season.

Gronnemark has also consulted for Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, FC Midtjylland, Union Saint-Gilloise and Japan’s JEF United.

Arteta continues to seek marginal gains as he attempts to end Arsenal’s 22-year wait for a Premier League title. The Gunners currently sit top of the table, six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa in second and third respectively.