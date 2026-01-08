 Arteta wants fans to rev up Emirates against Liverpool

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta has urged the Gunners’ supporters to be with the team for every ball as they prepare for another important clash in the Premier League against Liverpool, reports vavel.com.



A ‘stadium-wide fan-activated display’ is planned at the Emirates before kick-off, with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 7.45 p.m. for the 8.00 p.m. start.



The initiative follows the success of the pre-match display at the North London Derby earlier this season, when the North Bank unveiled a tifo including club legends Thierry Henry and Tony Adams, as well as current players Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.



“They have been unbelievable again this season, and it makes such a difference; we become a different team. The level of energy, commitment, confidence, and desire that we can show in every action is transmitted by them, and we need them tomorrow in every ball,” Arteta said.



Reflecting on his memories as a former player, he added: “There’s nothing like it, I mean, you become a different player, your emotional status is better, your energy level is better, your confidence is better.”



“They strive to get every action with a lot of aggression, with a lot of determination, and that leads to the whole team, so that’s what we have to provide tomorrow.”

Arsenal will still be without Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera, who remain sidelined with a muscle and ankle injury, respectively.



“I think [they will be back] pretty soon. They have to go to the last stage of the rehab, and if everything goes well, hopefully very soon they will be available for selection.”



Meanwhile, there was a more positive update on Kai Havertz, who was named on the bench for the victory over Aston Villa, but was absent from the travelling squad to Bournemouth last weekend.



“We are monitoring his load as he has been out for a long time for two different reasons. He’s very close, he trained this morning again, and hopefully we’re going to have him available and the best version of Kai.”



Today’s game gives the Gunners the chance to go back-to-back in avenging their only two Premier League defeats of the season. Having already responded to the loss against Aston Villa with a resounding win last week, Arsenal now turn their attention to Liverpool, who edged them earlier in the campaign through a sensational free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.



They will be motivated by their impeccable home record, having drawn just once at the Emirates this season, with their last defeat there coming against Bournemouth back in May.



However, Arteta remains fully aware of the threat they pose, even if they have yet to reach the level many expected after the standards set by their summer spending and recruitment.



Regardless of yesterday’s results, a win would keep the Gunners at least seven points clear at the top and further underline their intent as they chase an end to a 21-year wait for Premier League success.