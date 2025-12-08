Asaba International Road Race debuts amid applause

Nigeria’s crowded sports calendar gained a new entrant at the weekend, as the maiden Asaba International Road Race made its debut, drawing 500 athletes to compete for $5,000 prize money each in the male and female categories.

At the flag-off ceremony, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge, described the race as the “actualisation of a dream,” applauding community members and sponsors who contributed to bringing the idea to life.

The monarch, who reportedly bankrolled the event, said the race had placed Asaba on the global map for long-distance athletics, stressing that maiden editions often face teething challenges, but the outcome was “pleasant and rewarding.”

The Asagba insisted the competition reflects the community’s collective effort, showcasing Asaba as a peaceful and “enviable environment” capable of hosting world-class sporting activities.

The winners were urged to “prepare better for subsequent editions,” assuring optimism for continuity despite funding uncertainties.

Earlier, Wing Commander Peter Iweze (Rtd.), Chairman of the Asaba Sports Committee, praised the community’s commitment, saying the pre-event 5km fitness walk helped mobilise residents and drum up support. Iweze acknowledged that the entire project was conceived and financed by the Asagba, characterising the gesture as a bold investment in youth development.

On the track, international and local athletes delivered impressive performances. Kenyan runner Florence Watetu Wachira emerged the first female foreign athlete to breast the tape, reinforcing Kenya’s dominance in distance running and highlighting the competitive value Asaba seeks to tap into.

In the male category, Saljo Ismael of Cross River State clinched first place with a time of 31:08, followed closely by Gwuom James Gyang (31:31) and Badung Clement (31:32), both from Plateau State.

For the Asaba-born categories, Gwam Ogochukwu won the female prize of ₦300,000, while Promis Omoru secured the male title with the same reward.

Event consultant Dr. Moses Nwanze admitted that the maiden edition encountered challenges but insisted they were “surmountable,” promising that future editions will address identified gaps.