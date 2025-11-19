Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity: Okon-George in women’s 400m final

.Team Nigeria set for three medals races

TEAM Nigeria’s medals haul is likely to increase today when the country runs in three final races at the ongoing Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The team earned more medals yesterday when Pamela Amaechi won silver in the final of the women’s discuss event with a throw of 56.99 metres. She narrowly lost the gold medal to Cameroon’s Nora Atim Monie, who had a throw of 57.04 metres, while Turkey’s Ozlem Becerek finished third with a throw of 55.56 metres.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Patience Okon-George has qualified for the final of the women’s 400m after an impressive second place finish in one of the semifinals with a time of 52.92 seconds.

The three-time national champion will hope for a podium finish in the final of the event this night at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium. She will compete with athletes from Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Uganda, Bahrain and Guyana for the gold medal.

Nigeria’s Kure Samuel Adams will also compete for medals in the final of the men’s Javelin today. With a personal best of 77.45m and a season’s best of 76.79m, Adam is confident of a podium finish in the final.

The men and women’s 4x100m relay finals are also areas that Team Nigeria hopes for more medals at the games today.

Nigeria has so far won a total of 17 medals, with six gold, seven Silver and four bronze medals.

