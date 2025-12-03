Bakassi students dominate World AIDS Day Marathon

Students from Bakassi Local Council of Cross River State swept all podium positions at this year’s World AIDS Day Quarter Marathon, organised by the Takents-Afrique Reservoir Foundation, led by Dr. Daniel Okwoche.

The 10.5km race, held along the Calabar Carnival route, formed part of the NGO’s annual campaign to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS through school sports and health advocacy.

This year marked the eighth edition of the event, with 15 secondary schools participating across five LGAs. For the second consecutive year, Patient Effiong of Government Secondary School, Bakassi, emerged champion in the girls’ category. The SS3 student said she was “very, very happy” to defend her title.

“I took first last year. This year too, I took first. And I have more assurance that I’m going to do it again next year,” she said. In the boys’ category, Delight Okon of Rainbow High School finished first, an improvement from his second position last year.

Okon, who is inspired by athletes that he follows online, expressed hopes of becoming a professional long-distance runner. He urged organisers to “keep bringing more athletes from other states” and strengthening the competition.

Blessing Offiong of Rainbow High School once again took second place in the girls’ category, repeating her 2023 feat. Speaking after the event, founder, Dr Okwoche said this year’s edition featured 15 schools from Bakassi, Akpabuyo, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South and Akamkpa. He noted that while turnout was lower due to economic constraints, Bakassi schools swept all trophies for the first time.

“They took everything this year,” he said. “Maybe because of the remoteness of their schools, the children tend to be stronger on the race.”

Dr. Okwoche also highlighted the long-term impact of the programme, noting that several past participants are now professional athletes, footballers, or referees.

“One of them represented Nigeria in Kenya at an African Championship. Others are playing football abroad, and some are now football referees. I sponsor about three of them currently,” he said.