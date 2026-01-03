Beat Super Eagles get ₦11.3 million each, mozambique president tells players

President of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, has dangled a special carrot for players and officials of the Mambas to upset the star-studded Super Eagles in their Round of 16 clash on Monday.

The Mambas scaled through to the knockout stage despite a 2–1 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their final group match. To beat Nigeria and secure a place in the quarterfinals on Monday, President Chapo has approved a special bonus of 500,000 meticais estimated at about ₦11.3 million for each player and member of the coaching crew.

According to report monitored here in Fes, the Mozambican Head of State made the announcement while commending the team for their impressive showing so far in the tournament. This is the first time the country advance to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group F.

In a message sent to the players and technical staff, President Chapo described their qualification for the Round of 16 as a remarkable achievement that has made the entire nation proud. He praised the team’s courage, dedication, and resilience throughout the group stage.

According to local outlet Jornal Notícias, the incentive is aimed at motivating the squad ahead of their high-stakes encounter with Nigeria, as Mozambique chase a historic quarterfinal berth at the continental showpiece.