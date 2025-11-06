Big Child Initiative unveils football project in Ndokwa

Talented secondary school students in the Ndokwa community of Delta State have been presented with the opportunity to exhibit their football skills and be scouted by the Big Child Initiative (BCI) through an Inter-schools tournament.

Tagged Ndokwa Inter-Schools Football Tournament (NIFT), the competition, according to the promoters, will feature public secondary schools from November 11 to December 11, 2025.

They said that the grassroots event, designed to promote talent discovery, academic excellence, and community cohesion across the Ndokwa area of Delta State, will also engender the spirit of healthy competition among the community’s youths and dissuade them from indulging in social vices.

According to BCI founder, Ifeanyi Samson, the competition was conceived in alignment with the vision of the organisation for the children in Ndokwa land to aim and become the best version of themselves, while fostering peace and unity among the residents of the land. He said: “What we are doing is far more than organising a game; it is about creating opportunities, nurturing dreams, and inspiring a generation.”

“The vision of the Big Child Initiative has always been to build platforms where the less privileged can dream big, showcase their skills, and gain confidence for the future. This tournament is a powerful expression of that vision; proof that when we come together in unity, with one goal and one spirit, greatness becomes inevitable.”

With renowned football stars like Ibezito Ogbonna and Precious Dede, among others, expected to grace the competition, he said that the winning teams would not only smile home with their trophies and N1 million prize, but would also be presented with the platform to network with talent scouts who would be joining physically and virtually during the matches.