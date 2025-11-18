Adeyemo endorses OtaFEST 2025 Boxing Championship

A member of the World Boxing Body (WBB) Middleweight Division for Africa, Adeyemi Adeyemo, has endorsed the OtaFEST bout between Olagbade Sulaimon Abiodun, popularly known as Tyson Kill, and Jeku Williams.

According to the organisers of the bout, Adeyemo, fondly known as G-Money, who is also the CEO of Kinbatty Global Logistics, will serve as the chief host of the event.

Speaking on the fight, Adeyemi emphasised that the WBB Middleweight title match between Tyson Kill and Jeku Williams at OtaFEST 2025 will be “a grand encounter poised to become one of the biggest and most influential fights in Africa.”

Adeyemi commended the efforts of Michael Gomwalk Adebowale, the Executive Producer of OtaFEST 2025 and Overall Project Director, for his visionary work in promoting the WBB Middleweight Championship through the OtaFEST platform.

He said: “Events by Hertz Universe PR, under the leadership of Michael Gomwalk Adebowale, is set to deliver an unprecedented show for Nigerians. The coordination, promotion, and creative direction behind OtaFEST 2025 reflect a new era of boxing entertainment in the country.”