Boxing fever: Musa takes on Koussai in Abuja showdown

President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, has confirmed the full approval of the World Boxing Association (WBA) for the WBA Africa Super Featherweight title contest between Nigeria’s Tope “TP-Rock” Musa and Benin Republic’s Koussai Martin, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking during the official pre-fight news conference, Oladipo said the WBA had endorsed every aspect of the championship bout, including the financial commitments to both fighters.

He noted that the promoter had fulfilled all obligations, assuring that the showdown would meet global professional boxing standards.

He also confirmed that both fighters’ camps participated in the mandatory rules meeting conducted under WBA guidelines. According to him, this compliance demonstrates the readiness of all parties and guarantees that the fight will be conducted with full professionalism.

“The WBA has given the endorsement, including how much each boxer will earn, and the promoter has agreed to pay. There will be no issues after the fight; the money is already secured,” Oladipo said.

He added that the NBBofC had long anticipated such high-profile moments and would continue to support initiatives aimed at raising the standard of Nigerian boxing.

The NBBofC president applauded stakeholders for their sustained commitment to developing the sport, noting that events of this magnitude contribute significantly to the growth of professional boxing in the country.

He urged the media to intensify publicity, stressing the need to mobilise Abuja residents to attend the title fight.

“We want a situation where people in Abuja will come out and fill the venue tomorrow. Without the press, whatever we do remains limited,” Oladipo added.

Nigerian contender Tope “TP-Rock” Musa expressed strong confidence ahead of the contest, declaring that he was fully prepared to dominate his Beninese opponent.

“I will show you boxing; I am ready for tomorrow,” he said, promising to stop Martin within five rounds. Musa thanked his supporters and the NBBofC for their encouragement.

Fight promoter Emmanuel Zacheus described the choice of Abuja as strategic, explaining that it was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the professional boxing landscape in the Federal Capital Territory.

He expressed confidence in Musa’s abilities, saying he expected the Nigerian to emerge as the new WBA Africa champion.

Zacheus assured fans that the event would be top quality, with several undercard bouts lined up to deliver a memorable experience.

He urged boxing enthusiasts to attend in person rather than rely on television coverage, while revealing that another major boxing event is already being planned for May next year.