Burkina Faso sack coach, Mali hit by resignations

Burkina Faso have sacked coach Brama Traore and his coaching staff after their last-16 exit at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reports BBC.



The country’s football federation (FBF) said the decision was taken following results “deemed to fall far short of the objectives set for the national team” before the finals in Morocco.



The Stallions had been targeting a place in the semifinals but lost 3-0 to defending champions Cote d’Ivoire in the first knockout round.



“This poor performance has caused deep disappointment among supporters, stakeholders in national football, and governing bodies,” said FBF chairman Oumarou Sawadogo.



Traore, 63, had been appointed in March 2024, replacing Frenchman Hubert Velud after the Burkinabe exited the 2023 edition of Afcon in the last 16.



Meanwhile, 10 members of the 19-strong executive committee of Mali’s football federation (Femafoot) have resigned, plunging the administration of the game in the West African country into a leadership crisis.



The resignations came after the Eagles reached the quarterfinals in North Africa, matching their performance in Cote d’Ivoire two years ago.



However, Femafoot has moved to deny rumours that coach Tom Saintfiet’s job is also at risk.



“(He) has not been dismissed, and no decision has been taken in that regard,” Femafoot communications officer Ladji Kone told BBC Sport Africa.



While the shake-up is significant, Femafoot president Mamatou Toure, known as Bavieux, was not among those who quit their roles at the organisation.



Bavieux was elected to a second term in April 2023 while in detention for alleged corruption, and was released in April last year after 622 days in prison.



According to a source familiar with the situation, the crisis has been driven by repeated dysfunction in administrative management and internal tensions.



Belgian Saintfiet, who took charge in September 2024, distanced himself from the politics swirling online.

“I am in Belgium, I am not following what is happening on the internet,” the 52-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.



“I coached Mali to the quarterfinal for the second time (in a row), that is the only thing I can say.



“What kind of politics is going on, I don’t know.”