CAF records 90% surge in AFCON revenues, 23 sponsors

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is now undoubtedly the most successful commercial story in the history of African football as the commercial success of the Competition has led to over 90 percent increase in the CAF revenues at the onging tournament in Morocco.

This, according a statement made available to The Guardian by CAF, is driven by an significant increase in the commercial partners of CAF, increase in media rights distribution and also CAF venturing into new markets most notably the Far East, China, Japan while also consolidating traditional markets.