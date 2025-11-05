Chelle: ‘As Nigeria’s coach, you have to win everything’

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, has said that he knew Nigerians’ expectations of him before he took the job.

The former Mali head coach, who will lead the Super Eagles to the 2026 World Cup African playoff later this month and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next month, is of no illusion that he must win his games if he wants to retain the job.

Speaking to CAFOnline.com, Chelle explained how he manages the expectations, his star-studded attack, and outlines a people-first philosophy built on respect and cohesion.

The coach, who revived the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup ticket ambition with four wins and two draws from six games to qualify for the African play-offs, said managing Nigeria is something huge.

Nigeria is a massive team — arguably the best in Africa in sporting terms and aura, in many respects. For me, it’s a great source of pride. As I’ve often said, it feels like a World Cup for me. It’s an iconic national side. It resonates even more because I was genuinely a supporter of this team.

“I remember the 1998 World Cup in France where the Eagles they had a fantastic side. I even bought Nigeria shirts. For me, it’s a deep pride — beyond words.”

Acknowledging the demands in coaching a nation of over 230 million people, he said that the expectations are high and the pressure intense from emotional fans, who react quickly to every situation.

The coach, who said that he has created a bubble around himself to stay focused on his objectives, also disclosed that he has been off social media to avoid the noise and concentrate on his work, adding that he would be going to Morocco with a “revenge-minded” team and a broader mindset.

“In national-team football, mentality is everything because time on the grass is limited. Camps are short, so we must anchor that shared mindset – it becomes the cement for every performance factor. I shared my own definition of that mindset with the players, and I think they’re taking it on board. It’s not only tactics or technique; it’s about values. And this team is starting to identify with those values.”

He described Nigeria’s Group C as a very tricky zone, saying that all the teams want to show their progress and their footballing vision.

He added, however, that given Nigeria’s pedigree, the Super Eagles are expected to deliver a great AFCON despite the presence of the always tough Tunisia and the much-improved Uganda and Tanzania.

On his team selection, Chelle said that he has over 25 players who could play across the frontline, adding, “we try to manage it carefully. We’ve built a player-tracking system: we monitor around 80 players every week — roughly 80 matches to watch.

“Selection comes down to several criteria: first, are you playing for your club; second, are you performing; third, do you fit our tactical framework. Sometimes the tactical criterion wins.

“For example, Ademola Lookman hadn’t played much for Atalanta early in the season, but I couldn’t name a squad without the African Player of the Year. He can change a game in 15 minutes. Picking 25 is never easy — in Nigeria it’s even harder — which is why we work so hard.”

Chelle said his major, immediate concern is to win the World Cup playoff, with victories over Gabion and whoever comes out of the game between Cameroon and DR Congo, adding that it is only after that the he would turn to the AFCON.

“We’re working in parallel, but our mindset must first be on those immediate tests. When you coach Nigeria, you have to win everything. But we proceed with humility, with a smile and a will to work. This team has great players. If we stay serious, motivated and united, nothing is impossible.

“Of course we want to win AFCON. Personally, I want to win AFCON. My last — and first — AFCON was a fantastic experience. I think Morocco will be a great tournament, too. The players feel the same. Since March we’ve played every match under pressure. When we set foot in Morocco, that pressure will be familiar. We’ll be ready mentally and in our collective mindset. If we arrive on the back of play-off success, stopping us will be difficult.

“But there are big teams: Morocco are favourites, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire… nations in top form. Our strength is that the players have suffered, then found a way through. That can really hurt opponents.”