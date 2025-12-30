Chelle hints at rotation plan for Super Eagles,’ Uganda clash

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended his squad selection decisions and hinted at possible rotation ahead of Nigeria’s final Group C match against Uganda, soccernet.ng reports.



The Malian tactician stressed that the team’s success will always come before individual satisfaction. Nigeria have already secured qualification for the knockout phase, but Chelle insists his focus remains firmly on performance ahead of the game.



Addressing questions over why some players have been left out of the starting line-up in recent games, Chelle made it clear that every decision is rooted in tactical needs.



“For me, the best explanation is for the players,” Chelle said. “We wanted to be very aggressive in that game, and I had to make choices. That is my job.



“Some players are not happy, some players are happy, but the most important thing is the group and the victory. Every player will have another chance to show what they can bring to this team.”

Despite Nigeria already booking a place in the next round, Chelle rejected the idea of relying on a fixed starting XI, describing squad management as a key part of tournament football.



“This is not a competition for just 11 players,” he explained. “It is about the group.



“Sometimes a player who only plays five minutes in a tournament can bring victory, score the last goal or make the difference. This is about management, not lack of respect.” Chelle also played down concerns over injuries in the camp, assuring Nigerians that there are no serious issues ahead of the Uganda game.



“There are no serious injuries, only small pains (Stanley Nwabali, Victor Osimhen, and Frank Onyeka),” he said. “Some players have issues with their knees or ankles, but they want to play. We will see after the last training session.” Responding to criticism of his in-game decisions, Chelle defended his substitution choices, insisting they are made based on real-time analysis.



“When I make substitutions, I analyse what is happening in the game,” he said. “Sometimes the choice works very well, sometimes it doesn’t. That is football.



“The reality is that we won. The reality is that we scored goals. That is also important.” Chelle outlined his tournament philosophy, explaining how his approach evolves across the group stage.



“The first game is about confidence, the second is about tactical choices, and the third is about mathematics,” he said.



“We don’t need to calculate now. We just need to focus on preparing for the next round.”

The Super Eagles coach also spoke passionately about leading Nigeria, describing the role as the highlight of his career.

“This is the best job for me,” Chelle added. “I feel the pressure and expectations, but I am proud to work for this nation.



“Every training session and every speech I give comes from my heart. We want to give everything for Nigeria.” Nigeria face Uganda today in their final Group C fixture, with Chelle expected to balance rotation as the Super Eagles push for a flawless group-stage finish.