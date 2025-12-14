Cody Rhodes beats Oba Femi by DQ after Drew McIntyre intervenes on WWE SmackDown

Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME) delivered a contentious champion-versus-champion encounter as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faced NXT Champion Oba Femi, ending in disqualification following an interference by Drew McIntyre.

The match, officiated by Dan Engler, began with Femi asserting himself against Rhodes, demonstrating power and precision. Femi, who earned the championship opportunity by defeating Ricky Saints at last weekend’s NXT Deadline, warned Rhodes before the bout, stating, “Your time is up. My time is now.” The warning set the tone for a physical and competitive opening, with Rhodes relying on tactical maneuvers to counter Femi’s strength.

Femi repeatedly dominated early exchanges, delivering an Irish Curse Backbreaker and resisting Rhodes’ powerslam attempts. Rhodes countered with high-impact moves including a Cody Cutter and a suicide dive, sustaining a cut near his ear after a collision outside the ring. Both competitors engaged in high-risk aerial and mat-based sequences, highlighting Femi’s resilience and Rhodes’ ring awareness.

The match reached its climax when Femi attempted a Pop-up Falling Powerbomb. Rhodes escaped and executed a double-springboard Cody Cutter, but the momentum was disrupted by McIntyre’s unexpected attack on Rhodes. Referee Engler called for the bell, awarding Rhodes the victory via disqualification.

Following the disqualification, McIntyre continued his assault until Femi intervened, pushing McIntyre away. Rhodes then neutralised McIntyre with a Cody Cutter, after which Femi delivered a chokeslam. The segment concluded with Rhodes returning the NXT Championship to Femi and raising both their hands, a gesture signalling mutual respect between the champions.

The match was marked by sustained physicality, high-risk manoeuvres, and narrative tension, reflecting the continuing rivalries and alliances within WWE storylines.